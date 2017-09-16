Dhinakaran will soon land in jail, says Edappadi Palaniswamy

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy along with ministers pays floral tribute to former chief minister C.N. Annadurai on his 109 birth anniversary on Anna Salai on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: “Dhinakaran says he will send us packing home but he himself is sure to end up soon in maamiyar veedu (prison). Our government is stable”, declared a combative Chief Minister at a public meeting here on Friday night.

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of late Chief Minister C N Annadurai, Edappadi K Palaniswami did not spare Opposition Leader M K Stalin saying even his father M Karunanidhi did not trust him to make him the DMK president despite being unwell himself.

In his strongest criticism so far against the Sasikala family, the CM said their efforts to capture the AIADMK and the government would not succeed “and all the doors are firmly shut”.

“Amma's soul will not forgive anyone who has acted against the interest of the party. Even Dhinakaran will not be spared by her soul,” Palaniswami said, while asserting his government would complete it's term.

He also said AIADMK is a party which stitches up alliances with others “based on the good they bring to the state”, perhaps a reference to the recent speculation on the AIADMK teaming up with the BJP for future polls.

Criticising Stalin for seeking trust vote, the CM said the Opposition Leader did not even earn the trust of his father. “Stalin did not even earn his father's trust and that is why Karunanidhi made him only the working president of the DMK. Now Stalin wants to earn the trust of the people which will not happen,” he said.

Will send government packing next week: TTV

Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Friday claimed that he would send the Edappadi K. Palaniswami government “packing” by next week and ruled out any truck with the “rival” DMK.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence in Adyar here, the former MP, who was removed from the primary membership of the AIADMK at the September 12 general council, alleged that the EPS-OPS camp had decided to conduct trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 18, which has now “been thwarted” by a order from the Madras HC.