MK Stalin wants cow’s meat, we want cow’s milk: BJP

Opposition leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin along with his party MLAs stages a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

CHENNAI: “Stalin (DMK working president) needs cow’s meat. But, we want cow’s milk,” is the latest mantra of the saffron party.

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao who was in the city on Thursday lashed out at the M K Stalin for slamming the Centre’s decision to ban the sale of cows and buffaloes in open markets for slaughter houses.

“The DMK is indulging in vote bank politics in all issues and its protest against the Union government’s decision in this particular issue is yet another example of how the DMK is functioning,” he added.

While leading a protest by his party members against the ban, in the city recently, Mr. Stalin questioned the Centre’s decision to enforce a ban and asked, “how can Central government impose restrictions on our food habit? We must eat only what Modi likes? Our individual rights are being snatched away by central govt.”

Speaking to reporters while participating in a massive rally organised by the BJP women’s wing here on Thursday demanding total prohibition in TN, Mr. Rao took strong exception to Mr. Stalin’s remarks.

On the state run liquor shops, he said, “Tamil Nadu has become Tasmac Nadu. The state only needs cow’s milk, not liquor. Understanding this, the government should take appropriate steps to close down all liquor outlets.”

BJP state president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan who addressed a large number of BJP members, said rather than making rapid strides in development Tamil Nadu continued to “stagger” backward as it was attaching more importance to encouraging Tasmac sales. She demanded all the Tasmac outlets be closed immediately in the interest of women and children.