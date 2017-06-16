Nation, Politics

Congress MLA seeks Shiv Sena’s entry into Guinness Records

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2017, 2:57 am IST
Uddhav has frequently threatened to quit the BJP-ruled alliance.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)
MUMBAI: Taking a dig at Shiv Sena, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane sought a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for vowing to quit the BJP-led Maharashtra government several times but not doing so.

Nitesh in a letter written to the director of Guinness Book of World Records said, “We would like to register a record on Mr Uddhav’s behalf for announcing a number of times that his party, Shiv Sena, will withdraw support to the Maharashtra government. It will be a first-of-its-kind record.” The Congress MLA’s father, Narayan Rane, was once a Sainik but left the party after a confrontation with Mr Uddhav. While it isn’t known whether the letter was actually sent to Guinness Records, it immediately went viral on social media.

Incidentally, Mr Uddhav has frequently threatened to quit the BJP-ruled alliance. After the 2014 Assembly polls, it had almost been decided that Sena and BJP would not come back to power. However, both joined hands to form the state government. A similar situation came up during local body elections, which is possibly why the Congress MLA chose to target the Sena.

Tags: nitesh rane, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

