BJP ready for mid-term polls in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Published Jun 16, 2017, 12:55 am IST
The corridors of power in Maharashtra have been abuzz with reports of BJP’s preparations for mid term polls.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state unit of the BJP is ready for polls. “If someone wants to impel us to go for mid-term polls, I am confident we will be able to form a government again,” he stated, adding fuel to speculations that BJP is contemplating the option of mid-term polls in Maharashtra.

However, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray dismissed it as an attempt to divert attention from the farmers’ loan waiver issue. The corridors of power in Maharashtra have been abuzz with reports of BJP’s preparations for mid term polls. Its region-wise survey of seats in the event of snap polls has been published in media. Also the fact that Mr Fadnavis had initially asked for a four month-period to deliberate on loan waivers during his first meeting with farmers is being interpreted in political circles as BJP’s intention to go for elections in six months time after writing off farmer’s loans. Also the fact that BJP president Amit Shah is expected to be in Mumbai for three days from Friday and is scheduled to meet Mr Thackeray, has added weight to the speculations.

Speaking to media, Mr Fadnavis said, “Some people were talking during the farmer’s agitation that we will bring down the government. I said we are ready for midterm polls.”

