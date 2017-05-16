Nation, Politics

Congress launches 24-month long campaign to expose 'failure' of Centre

PTI
Published May 16, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 3:51 pm IST
Cong highlighted BJP’s ‘failures’ on issues of dealing with Pak and Kashmir policy, internal security and women safety.
Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Jyotiraditya Scindia at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Jyotiraditya Scindia at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced the launch of a nation-wide public campaign along with other like-minded forces in the next 24 months to expose the BJP-led government.

Stating this at a press conference here, AICC incharge of communications Randeep Surjewala said the party led by Rahul Gandhi would expose the "failures" of the government before the public in every nook and corner of the country.

To mark the completion of three years of the Modi government, the Congress young brigade today highlighted its "failures" on various counts including issues of dealing with the Pakistan and Kashmir policy, internal security, women safety and rising cases of rapes, atrocities on dalits, high petrol and diesel prices, besides generation of jobs.

A power-point presentation was also made during the press conference that besides other things highlighted the "failures" of this government on bringing back black money, GST, Aadhaar, renaming of UPA schemes, Digital and Skill India and not addressing the problem of farm debt.

"To expose the falsehood of the BJP, the Congress party in the next 24 months will launch an extensive country-wide public campaign after bringing all such like-minded and those forces troubled by this government," Surjewala told reporters.

Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, RPN Singh, Sushmita Dev and Divya Spandana also raised the issues of rising cases of intolerance in the country and of attempts being made to change the narrative rather than focusing on resolving public problems.

Scindia said when this government came to power they kindled a lot of hope by selling the dream of bringing "achhe din" in the country, but in the last three years it "shattered people's dreams".

"There is an environment of intolerance prevailing in the country. If anybody discusses it, they are termed as anti-national.

"This government decides what the people should eat, learn and wear. It tries to push its policies based on a regimented 'soch vichar' (ideological approach)," he said.

Pilot said the Congress would present a better alternative model of governance before the people of the country and will expose the BJP on its "failure to fulfil the lofty promises made before coming to power".

"We will prepare a blueprint of an alternative model of governance and not by selling lies to the people," he said.

The Congress screened a video entitled "Teen saal barbaad, lipapoti sarkar" during the press conference. The Congress leaders also raised the issue of senior functionaries of the government trying to help fugitives like Vijaya Mallya and Lalit Modi escape the country.

Tags: congress, narendra modi government, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: MS Dhoni tonks a few ahead of IPL playoffs

With Ben Stokes, who was vital to RPS journey till playoffs leaving IPL to join England squad in Spain for a training camp, onus will be on MS Dhoni to play a big role in Rising Pune Supergiant’s middle order. (Photo: BCCI)
 

You won’t believe who is spreading rumours about Sara and Harsh!

Sara Ali Khan
 

Forced into prostitution, sex worker finds love with disabled beggar

The love story is winning hearts on social media (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian-origin Google techie links ransomware attack to N Korea

Cyber Hack. (Representational Image/AP)
 

Video: 101-year-old Brit breaks world record to become oldest skydiver

The great-grandfather is the oldest tandem skydiver to have jumped from a plane at 15,000 feet. (Photo: Youtube)
 

HTC unveils its U11 flagship with Edge Sense and highest rated camera

The U11 also has front-facing stereo speakers along with a USB-C powered headphone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Up to Rajinikanth whether he wants to enter politics: DMK

DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: File)

BSY my leader: Eshwarappa bows down after weeks of feud in K’taka BJP

State BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa with party leader K.S. Eshwarappa (Photo: File)

Karnataka: KS Eshwarappa stumps BSY, holds meet on drought in Vijayapura

KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka: MES’ Sambhaji Patil likely to join Congress

Though he has not declared as yet that he is joining the Congress, he has clearly indicated that he is upset with groupism in the MES and will contest the next election on a national party ticket.

Karnataka: ‘Dinesh Gundu Rao’s tweet insult to womanhood’

Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo — DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham