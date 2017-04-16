‘Defiant’ Naveen Patnaik has no plans to meet Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by party leaders upon his arrival at Biju Patnaik Airport, in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said he had no plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day stay in the state capital.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mr Patnaik said since the Prime Minister was on a political mission, there was no need to meet him.

Asked about the massive congregation of BJP national leaders in Bhubaneswar and almost all of them calling for overthrowing his government in 2019 Odisha Assembly polls, the Chief Minister as usual appeared defiant and said, “I don’t see any threat from the BJP to my party and government.”