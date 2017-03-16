Raj Babbar offers to resign for Uttar Pradesh debacle

New Delhi: The much-anticipated elevation of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the party chief is expected to be further delayed in the wake of the massive drubbing the party received in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

With voices of dissent within the Congress gaining momentum, party insiders claim any possibility of Rahul Gandhi becoming Congress president now is a distant possibility, though this has been pending for quite some time.

Perhaps sensing the mood in the party, UP Congress chief Raj Babbar offered to quit “taking responsibility” for the poll debacle.

Mr Babbar had told mediapersons: “I take moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh. I was given the responsibility but I could not fulfill it. I could not live up to the expectations. I will do what is required.”