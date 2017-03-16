Nation, Politics

No possibility of midterm elections, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 16, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 2:13 am IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao said that there will be no early elections; elections will be held as scheduled in 2019.
Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of early elections in the state. “There will be no early elections; elections will be as scheduled in 2019,” he said.

Mr Rao, while replying to Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Council, reacted to the speculation of TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and others, that the sops announced in the Budget indicated midterm polls.

Taking a dig at the Congress for levelling baseless allegations and trying to stall projects by moving courts, the CM advised Leader of the Opposition Mohd. Ali Shabbir to withdraw pending cases and sought his party’s cooperation in completion of irrigation and other projects in the state.

“Telangana ki tehzeeb, Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb hai. We will get rid of evils in the society. I need your cooperation in this regard, ensure clean society and accelerate development,” he said.

Mr Rao said that while Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari was trying to regularise contract employees in his education department, a Congress leader got a stay from High Court.

When Mr Shabbir Ali said that sheep of other states were not suitable for Hyderabadi biryani, Mr Rao said, “Congress made a bakra of the people all along. Shabbir ji, you don’t know which sheep biryani you are eating now.”

Corruption dipped, says Telangana CM
The TRS government will bring in new legislations providing 12 per cent reservations for Muslims and STs in education and employment, proper utilisation of SC, ST funds, and stringent action against those levelling baseless allegations against the government, in the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar, who made the announcement in the Legislative Council, said that political corruption has come down in his government and focus will now be to weed out corruption at lower levels.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Mohd. Ali Shabbir lashed out at the government and the CM for various “omissions and commissions” including lack of proper representation to women in the Cabinet and Legislature.

He questioned the CM as to how he got such huge money in a short span to launch two daily newspaper and a TV news channel. “You had little income in 2002. How did you get such huge amounts now? Is it not political corruption?” he asked.

Chief Minister said government will bring in a new legislation this session against false allegations saying either you have to “prove or perish.”

He said in two or three days, the BC and ST commissions will submit reports on 12 per cent reservations and he would take an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure reservations for Muslims and STs.  

“Muslims will get benefits on par with SCs and STs in scholarship, foreign study etc,” he assured. Mr Rao added, “We consulted legal luminaries, retired SC, HC judges on the issue. There is no provision for reservations based on religion. We have to establish socioeconomic backwardness,” he said.

Recalling how TRS Government revived Telangana from scratch in a span of 2.5 years, he said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stumped and patted him when he told him the state achieved 21 per cent growth, much more than Gujarat’s 11 per cent, that licences for industries were given in a fortnight.

“Demonetisation had slight affect on stamps and registration department and motor vehicles. Power sector is strong; IT is growing rapidly and will touch Rs 75,000 crore mark. We are now strengthening rural economy,” he said.
Referring to a message on WhatsApp that there is four hour power cut, Mr Rao asserted it was false and he would ensure power doesn’t go off even for 4 seconds.

He also said there will be no contract, outsourcing, NMR and other such jobs in future but only full time and good pay jobs.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, telangana budget, midterm elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao bides time to pick allies for 2019 elections

TRS chief waits for UP election results to pick his ally for 2019 polls.
05 Mar 2017 2:16 AM
Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao

After UP, K Chandrasekhar Rao may rethink early polls

CM was toying with idea of calling snap election.
12 Mar 2017 12:56 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Artist seamlessly merges everyday objects into art creations
The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews celebrate spirit of freedom on Purim in across the world
Holi festival marks the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. (Photo: AP)

Colours of Holi unite people on both sides of the border
Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Russian women are using sex to pay for household services

A community in the Lake Baikal region claims that it is intended for ‘mutually beneficial encounters’. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men detained for trying to get two monkeys married in Lonavala

The two men have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Photo: Asian Age)
 

Modi's tweet to follower goes viral, gets over 6000 retweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Scientists say eating ice cream for breakfast makes people smarter

Ice cream for breakfast is not a bad idea at all (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Children's sex education book depicts sex through 'clown porn'

The book has shocking details (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: ‘Paranoid’ Virat Kohli is starting to panic, says Rodney Hogg

Virat Kohli has scores of 0, 13, 12 and 15 in the series. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP trampling on institutions, people's mandate: Congress

Representational Image.

Couldn’t fulfill my responsibility: Raj Babbar offers to resign after UP poll debacle

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Raj Babbar (Photo: PTI)

After mysterious daughter, man claiming to be Jaya's son surfaces

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal has lost mental balance, should do vipassana: Harsimrat Kaur

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Photo: file)

‘Congress destroys Congress,’ tweets Priya Dutt as leaders question party leadership

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham