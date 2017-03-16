 LIVE !  :  While BCCI and Cricket Australia tried their best to start the peace talks, going by the comments of rival skippers Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, during the media interaction on the eve of the Ranchi Test, it is clear that India and Australia have not moved on from the DRS controversy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat
 
Cong MLAs blame party managers for Goa fiasco; to meet Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Mar 16, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 9:18 am IST
The anguish of the party MLAs' seems to be directed at Digvijaya Singh who has been handling the party affairs in Goa.
Congress MLAs, accompanied by party General Secretary Digvijay Singh, addressing the media after meeting the Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress MLAs, accompanied by party General Secretary Digvijay Singh, addressing the media after meeting the Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: A section of Congress MLAs in Goa has sought appointment with the party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to apprise him about the "mismanagement" by senior leaders which they blame for the botched bid to capture power.

The anguish of the party MLAs' seems to be directed at AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh who has been handling the party affairs in Goa ahead and after elections.

The Congress leaders are still smarting from the failure of the party managers to cobble up any post-poll alliance to attain power, despite emerging as the single largest party in Assembly elections.

Acting swiftly, the BJP which ended up as the second largest party staked the claim to form government.

Saffron veteran Manohar Parrikar yesterday took oath as chief minister for the fourth time, after the BJP managed to cobble up a disparate coalition of the local outfits and Independents.

The BJP has won 13 seats, four less than the Congress which bagged 17 seats in the 40-member House.

The BJP will have to prove majority in the Legislative Assembly tomorrow, as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Congress MLA Vishwajeet Rane said a group of the party legislators met in Panaji last night, where they vented their anguish regarding the political scenario.

"It seems those leaders sent from Delhi never wanted Congress to form government in Goa. Congress should know the kind of mismanagement done by the in-charge of the party who came here from Delhi, which will finish the party," Rane said.

The pre and post election matters of Congress in Goa were handled by Digvijaya and the party Secretary Chellakumar, who has been camping in Goa.

Rane has also written a letter to Rahul seeking the appointment. "I have written to Rahul Gandhi asking him to take action against those responsible for the failure to form the government despite being the single largest party in Goa," he said.

Rane, son of veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Pratapsinh Rane, questioned the "delay" in electing the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

"Ideally, the CLP leader should have been elected immediately (after the poll results). Party's Goa Incharge has done this mismanagement.”

"Those who were incharges of Goa are experienced people. They should have understood the steps needed to be taken immediately to form the government," the Valpoi MLA said.

He rued the "swift moves" by the BJP in enlisting the support of the smaller parties.

"Manohar Parrikar came from Delhi and the BJP swiftly moved and took into confidence other parties and staked claim to form the government," Rane said.

Rane said he was "open" to quit his party if no action is taken against those responsible for the Congress' debacle. "I will meet Rahul Gandhi before taking any further step. I am hopeful that Rahul ji will give us justice. If he does not respond, then we will feel that we are not in right party and we will take decision after consulting our workers.”

"We will have to quit the Congress if such kind of behaviour continues."

However, he refused to elaborate whether other MLAs in the party are in sync with his views.

Tags: goa battle, congress, rahul gandhi, manohar parrikar
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

