Captain Amarinder Singh takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister for 2nd time

Chandigarh: State Congress party chief and Patiala royalty Captain Amarinder Singh, on Thursday, took the oath of office as Punjab Chief Minister for a second time. Senior Congress leadership including party vide-president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh attended the ceremony.

Erstwhile BJP member Navjot Singh Sidhu, who shifted his loyalties to the Congress party, also took oath as a cabinet minister in the ceremony, but contrary to speculations, is unlikely to be given the post of deputy chief minister. Sources indicate that there will be no post of deputy chief minister.

Nine new cabinet ministers took the oath of office in totum.