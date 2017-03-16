 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja struck in his first over as he dismissed David Warner to give India their first breakthrough. (Photo: AP) LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia lose Warner
 
Captain Amarinder Singh takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister for 2nd time

AGENCIES
Published Mar 16, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2017, 10:31 am IST
Turncoat Navjot Singh Sidhu also took oath as a cabinet minister.
Captain Amarinder Singh taking the oath of office (Photo: Twitter)
Chandigarh: State Congress party chief and Patiala royalty Captain Amarinder Singh, on Thursday, took the oath of office as Punjab Chief Minister for a second time. Senior Congress leadership including party vide-president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh attended the ceremony.

Erstwhile BJP member Navjot Singh Sidhu, who shifted his loyalties to the Congress party, also took oath as a cabinet minister in the ceremony, but contrary to speculations, is unlikely to be given the post of deputy chief minister. Sources indicate that there will be no post of deputy chief minister.

Nine new cabinet ministers took the oath of office in totum.

