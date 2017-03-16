 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have steadied the Australian innings on Day 1 of the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Test cricket score| India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia 4 down
 
BJP formed govt in Manipur, Goa by using money power: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader was speaking on the sidelines of the swearing-in of Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab CM at a function in Raj Bhavan here.
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Chandigarh: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday charged the BJP with "stealing" the mandate of people in Goa and Manipur and forming governments in these states by using money power.

"The BJP used money power in Manipur and Goa. They stole the mandate of the people...," Gandhi said while replying to a question on BJP forming government in Manipur as well as in Goa, where Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar won the trust vote on Thursday.

The Congress leader was speaking on the sidelines of the swearing-in of Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab Chief Minister at a function in Raj Bhavan here.

On Punjab, Rahul, who had a brief interaction with reporters, thanked the people of the state for showing faith in the Congress and assured them that the Amarinder Singh government will work tirelessly to take the state forward.

The BJP, despite having won only 13 of the 40 seats in Goa, moved swiftly with Manohar Parrikar as the CM face. It began negotiations on Sunday, a day after the poll results were announced, gathered support of the regional parties and independent candidates and staked claim to form government.

Meanwhile in Manipur, BJP’s N Biren Singh took oath of office as chief minister and will soon take the floor test to prove majority.

