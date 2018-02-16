search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi to visit maths, dargahs in second leg of election tour in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Feb 16, 2018, 2:39 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 3:17 am IST
A 20 km roadshow from Dharwad to Hubballi and a rally at the Nehru stadium in Hubballi on Feb. 26 are the other highlights.
A 20-km roadshow from Dharwad to Hubballi and a mammoth rally at the Nehru stadium here on February 26 are the other highlights of his trip.
 A 20-km roadshow from Dharwad to Hubballi and a mammoth rally at the Nehru stadium here on February 26 are the other highlights of his trip.

Hubballi: In a please-all gesture, Congress president, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit mutts, dargahs and churches in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad during the second leg of his election tour in Karnataka. 

A 20-km roadshow from Dharwad to Hubballi and a mammoth rally at the Nehru stadium here on February 26 are the other highlights of his trip.

 

District in-charge Minister, Vinay Kulkarni, Labour Minister, Santosh Lad and other Congress leaders, who  met here on Thursday to chalk-out the strategy for the second leg of Mr Gandhi's state tour,  said two lakh people were expected for the Hubballi rally from all seven Assembly constituencies of  Dharwad district. 

The Congress president, who will arrive in Dharwad on the final day of his tour after performing pooja at the  Yallamma temple in Savadatti , Belagavi district ,  is slated to visit the Murugha Mutt in the district and the Siddarudh Mutt in Hubballi, before  offering  prayers at the  Hazrat Syed Fateh Shah Dargah and in a church. 

Also on the agenda is an interaction with thousands of hamal workers at Amargol in Hubballi, which is home to Asia's biggest APMC market and a chit chat with women at Kudal Sangam in Bagalkot district. 
Mr Gandhi will wind up his Karnataka visit with the  final rally at Hubballi. 
 

KPCC working president, S R Patil, who was present at Thursday’s meeting,  was confident that Mr Gandhi would draw large crowds.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Our first look at Nokia's Android One, Android Go smartphones

Leaked Nokia 7 Plus with an 18:9 display. (photo: evan blass)
 

Russian woman kills boyfriend in sex game, beheads him and cuts off his genitals

According to reports Onegina beheaded him, cut off his genitals and cheeks, severed his limbs, removed several fingers and toes and then gutted him.
 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan send-off was unnecessary, says Kagiso Rabada’s father

"(Shikhar) Dhawan send-off was unnecessary. The player has not only to be within the law but live in the spirit of the game which is a higher than the minimum standard,” said Kagiso Rabada's father, Dr. Mpho Rabada. (Photo: BCCI).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After BSP, NCP and Left, JD(S) plans tie-up with farmer bodies

The party is also planning alliances with some farmer organisations, and transporters' associations, that are not affiliated to any political outfit, going by sources. 

Mallikarjun Kharge backs move for Bahmani fest

The utsav is aimed at creating awareness about the art, literature and culture of the Bahmani dynasty.

Opposition to ticket for K S Eshwarappa?

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje at an event in the city on Thursday

Anand: I decided not to go with people who light fire, but with those who put it out

B.S. Anand Singh ex-BJP MLA

DKS, Dr G Parameshwar, Kharge too toiling for Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi in conversation with CM Siddaramaiah at Sindhanur in Raichur district on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham