UP: SP-Cong alliance will continue for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says Azad

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
The senior congress leader also claimed that the SP-Congress alliance will win at least 275 seats in the ongoing Assembly polls.
Former Union minister Gulam Nabi Azad. (Photo: File)
Kanpur: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will continue for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and claimed that other secular parties will also be a part of this coalition on Thursday.

When asked whether BSP will be part of this grand alliance, Azad said that they are asking all the secular parties to come together and fight the BJP.

"The SP-Congress alliance will continue in 2019 Lok Sabha elections as our parties realise that if we want to strengthen the secular base of Uttar Pradesh, then we need to be together," he told PTI.

Adding that BJP gained from the loss of the ‘secular’ parties, the leader claimed that if Congress, SP and RLD contest together, BJP would not stand a chance.

"The secular parties suffered a loss during the 2014 elections and BJP gained from this and that is why they were able to win 73 seats in UP. However, if Congress, SP and RLD fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together, BJP will only be able to get 10-15 seats in the state," Azad said.

Targeting Narendra Modi, Azad said that even though he became the Prime Minister of the country, he still lacks the maturity and gravity the job demands.

"Perhaps that's why the quality of his speeches is getting lower and lower. I told him this in the Parliament as well that he should maintain the dignity of the office he is holding," Azad added.

Talking about the prospects of the SP-Congress alliance, he said the alliance is at "number one" at all the places where voting has taken place. He also added that he will campaign in the constituencies for candidates from the alliance where the voting will take place in the third phase.

He further said that he is confident that the alliance will get at least 275 seats in the polls and will form the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Azad also targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi saying that he is trying to split the Muslim vote through his emotional speeches.

"Muslims know that to vote for AIMIM is to vote for the BJP. The speciality of AIMIM is that they support the ruling party, whether it is Congress or BJP and the Muslims know this," he said.

Last night, while campaigning for SP candidate in Colonelganj locality, Azad called Owaisi "an agent of the BJP" and said that he has nothing to do with the welfare schemes for the Muslims.

He claimed that Owaisi is in UP to divide the Muslim vote and has "taken hundreds of crore from BJP leaders" to do this.

"Earlier during the Bihar elections also Owaisi tried to divide the Muslim vote but Muslims there were smart and didn't vote for his party," he added.

Azad said BSP is left alone in this election and that is why Mayawati has "two sets of teeth - one to show off and the other to chew with".

"I was in western UP a while ago and I came across a video clip in which Mayawati was saying that when she saw the Muslim votes drifting towards other parties, she transferred her votes to the BJP. This means that whenever a Muslim candidate is close to winning, she transfers her vote to the BJP," he alleged.

Tags: gulam nabi azad, sp-congress alliance, bjp, up polls. lok sabha elections 2019
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur

