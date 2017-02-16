Shiv Sena dares Modi to disclose wealth of Amit Shah; BJP hits back

Nation, Politics

BJP said every penny that the party president possesses is already in public domain.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena today dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make public the wealth of BJP chief Amit Shah and other top party leaders and challenged the party to conduct a probe into Uddhav Thackeray's assets and finances.

Reacting to it, the BJP said every penny that the party president possesses is already in public domain. "The BJP is making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption by Thackeray family and other Sena leaders.”

"Before making such claims, I dare PM Modi to make public the assets and wealth of Amit Shah along with national leaders of the BJP," Sena MP Rahul Shewale told reporters here.

"It is the BJP governments at the Centre and Maharashtra. If BJP has guts, let them conduct an inquiry into Thackeray family's wealth and his finances.”

"The Chief Minister should speak with proof and not say anything, thinking he can get away with it. By levelling such allegations, he has already accepted defeat," Shewale said.

Responding to Sena's take on his party chief, BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said, "The Sena seems to forget that Amitbhai Shah's 2012 election affidavit is already in public domain. Nonetheless, we are once again releasing his affidavit to fulfil their demand."

"As far as probing the wealth of Thackeray family is concerned, we have not spoken the language of conducting a probe as of now and they should not force us to do it as well," he said.

The Sena's fresh salvo at the BJP comes a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dared Thackeray to disclose his wealth and alleged that the Sena is getting rich in the name of fighting for cause of 'Marathi Manoos'.

Recently, BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Thackeray was involved in the financial dealings of seven shell companies.

