On her way to jail, Sasikala turns dramatic at Jayalalithaa’s memorial

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Sasikala took three vows on the spot: 1. To defeat the conspiracy; 2. To avenge betrayal; and 3. To endure the hardship.
AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala praying at Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina beach in Chennai before leaving to Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: In true filmy style to which she could not but have been accustomed to after her 33-year association with film star-politician J. Jayalalithaa, her confidante V.K. Sasikala took an oath — in fact, a triple vow — at the Jaya memorial before driving on to Benglauru.

According to her party’s twitter message about her visit to the Jaya memorial, Sasikala took three vows on the spot: 1. To defeat the conspiracy; 2. To avenge betrayal; and 3. To endure the hardship.

In the historical novel Sivagamiyin Sabatham by Kalki, the damsel in distress is ready to undergo punishment for the sake of freeing the captured women from the Pallava Empire.

On her way to jail and her first night in a cell, Sasikala may have nursed feelings of avenging the death of Jayalalithaa and the dishonour the pair have met again now in the old DA case.

Thrice Sasikala thumped Jaya’s grave, powerful blows symbolising the anger in her bid to become a Chief Minister like her companion being stymied by the four-year conviction in the graft case in which Jaya was Accused 1 and Sasikala 2.

It is AIADMK’s general secretary’s triple vow that will be in focus now as she gets ready to serve the remaining three-and-a-half years in jail of her four-year incarceration for corruption.

