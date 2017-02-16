Modi, Akhilesh two sides of same coin; vote for AIMIM: Owaisi

Kanpur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Akhilesh Yadav as two sides of the same coin, saying both "failed" to stop riots in their states as chief ministers.

Owaisi, whose party is contesting only from Arya Nagar Assembly seat in the district, also accused SP and BSP of trying to fool Muslim voters.

"Riots happened in Muzaffarnagar but the Chief Minister failed to stop riots or provide justice to victims. How does it make him any different from Modi? Riots took place in Gujarat when Modi was the Chief Minister. He too failed to stop the riots or give justice to Muslims," he said.

"Akhilesh is willing to grab Muslim votes by scaring them with the name of BJP. Muslims should make the AIMIM candidates win," he said while addressing a public meeting in Colonelganj area in Kanpur on Wednesday night.

Owaisi said he wanted to come to Kanpur earlier but was allegedly stopped by the administration as one of the ADMs said in his report that the visit will affect peace in the city.

"I would advise Akhilesh to induct that ADM into his party because he is loyal to him. Akhilesh could not be even loyal to his father so now officers like these would be of benefit to him," he said.

He said that he has held about a dozen public meetings in UP but his remarks never disturbed law and order anywhere.

"Actually the Samajwadi Party is afraid of me because they are fetching votes from Muslims by fear, but I will tell the truth to Muslims that they are being fooled by SP and BSP," he added.

Hitting out at Akhilesh, Owaisi said the SP government in Uttar Pradesh promised to build schools and homes for Muslims but failed to fulfil them.

It was said that Muslims youths will be recruited in police and other departments of the state but that could not happen either, he said.

"There are over 55 per cent vacancies in the state police that have not been filled yet. Similarly clean drinking water was promised to Muslim colonies.... that was not fulfilled even as the lion safari in Safai got its own water treatment plant," he added.

Asking Muslims to vote for his party, Owaisi said if 8 to 10 of his MLAs are elected in the state Assembly, they would not let anyone take what belongs to Muslims.