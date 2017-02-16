It’s a 3-legged race in Uttar Pradesh, says Narendra Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Congress, SP and the BSP were running a three-legged race in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Kannauj — the first by a Prime Minister in 46 years — he said that Mr Akhilesh Yadav had little experience with the Congress while his father Mulayam Singh was well aware of the cunningness of the Congress.

“I am surprised how the media ignored the fact that in their first press conference, while Akhilesh criticised the BSP, the Congress actually praised Mayawati. This is like a three-legged race where the Congress has one foot tied to the SP and the other to the BSP. This is the first time that such a thing is happening in an election,” he said. Mr Modi recalled the attack on Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav on March 4, 1984 and how Mr Atal Behari Vajpayee and Chaudhary Charan Singh had fought for his security. “I am shocked how Akhilesh could join hands with forces that were responsible for the attack on his father. Have you heard of such a son who would unite with a party that tried to kill his father?” he asked.

The Prime Minister further said that the Congress-SP alliance was like a typical Hindi film where the two protagonists are enemies and fight against each other till the interval and then come together later.

“Corruption is synonymous with 10 years of UPA and five years each of SP and BSP and now that they are all together, corruption will prevail,” he said.

Mounting a blistering attack on the Akhilesh government, the Prime Minister said that the state government was not concerned about the welfare of the poor.

“I do not have a single car but these leaders have fleets of cars in their homes. They do not care about the poor and have not bothered to send the list of those living below poverty line to the centre,” he said.

Criticising the ‘Samajwadi bahu’ for not fulfilling her promises, Mr Narendra Modi said that Dimple Yadav was the local MP but had not worked for setting up food processing units here.

“Kannauj is known for its perfumes and potatoes but your crop is allowed to go waste because there are no food processing units here,” he said.