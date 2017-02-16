Nation, Politics

With Sasikala in power, AIADMK now under control of ‘Mannargudi family’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | E T B SIVAPRIYAN
Published Feb 16, 2017, 6:10 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2017, 8:07 am IST
Dinakaran's appointment as AIADMK deputy general secretary shows the party will henceforth be run by Sasikala's family.
One of the convoys of AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala attacked in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
 One of the convoys of AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala attacked in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: By bringing in T.T.V. Dinakaran, who was banished from the party by late J Jayalalithaa in 2011 and was never entertained again at the Poes Gardens, as the deputy general secretary, the message from the family of V. K. Sasikala is loud and clear — the AIADMK will be run by their clan and they would be calling the shots.

The AIADMK being controlled by one family will be in sharp contrast to the way the party was run when Jayalalithaa was alive. She ensured, at least on the face of it, that no one close to her came anywhere near any top positions in the party and the government.

Now, with Dinakaran, a former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha member, at the helm, the 'Mannargudi family', will directly control the AIADMK with “able guidance” from Sasikala, who has surrendered before a Bengaluru court and lodged in prison. And again, the secrecy and the haste in which Dinakaran was re-inducted into the party and given the plum position - next only to the all-powerful general secretary - raises not just pertinent questions but also gives a sneak peek into what's in store in the coming days, political analysts say.

The latest appointment of Dinakaran has come at a time when it looked like that with Sasikala out of the picture her faction would have staked a claim in competition with the OPS faction to the late Jayalalithaa's legacy, MGR's  biographer Kannan said, adding that this move certainly dents those prospects.

Concurring with Kannan, Dr Gladston Xavier, head of the department of social work, Loyola College, Chennai, said that the “Mannargudi family” needs a political establishment to keep its control over a range of its political, social and economic interests. “And to maintain a political establishment, they need mass and now everyone knows who is in control of the AIADMK and the locus of the control is the family,” Mr Xavier said.

“No doubt that the family wants control of the party and it is moving in that direction. And it is the family, which needs control of the party and not the other way around. The party will survive on leadership, but the real cause for concern is all charismatic personalities are missing,” he said.

Political analysts also point to the allegations by caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam who explained in detail how the family was instrumental in Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK general secretary and how he was “humiliated” by his own cabinet colleagues after having been egged at to do so by family members.

However, writer and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Ravikumar says the “Mannargudi family”, from the backdrop, had always controlled the AIADMK even when Jayalalithaa was alive. “There is no democracy in any party and it is no surprise there is no opposition to Mr Dinakaran. Families have always ruled political parties and the Election Commission does nothing to question such moves,” Mr Ravikumar said.

Violation of Jaya wish

MGR's biographer R. Kannan says the "brazenness" with which Dinakaran's appointment as deputy general secretary of AIADMK has been made is in complete violation of the late Jayalalithaa's wish. "It is amazing to see how people never learn from their mistakes and this particular move shows how her (Sasikala's) hunger and thirst for power has completely blinded her. This move will serve no good for the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK," Kannan told Deccan Chronicle.

Tags: ‪jayalalithaa‬‬, vk sasikala‬, poes gardens
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yusuf Pathan never had NOC to play T20 matches in Hong Kong

Last year, Yusuf Pathan participated in the 50-over Dhaka League games for Abahani Limited, in Bangladesh. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Anil Ambani flies sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show in Bengaluru

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani showing thumbs up sign as he sit inside the cockpit of Rafale aircraft before a sortie during the 2nd day of the 11th biennial edition of AERO INDIA 2017 at Yelahanka Air base in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

UK says it won’t ‘demonetise’ £5 notes that contain animal fat

The new £5 notes contain tallow, a substance made from animal fat. (Photo: AP)
 

US: 12-year-old girl donates 1,300 books to children's hospital on V-Day

Charlotte Olson tells the Courier-Post her original goal was to collect 1,000 children's books as a way to give back to her town of Voorhees. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Bengaluru's women skaters are fighting back against patriarchy

Women shattering boundaries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oath or slap? Sasikala video thumping Jayalalithaa’s grave leaves Internet confused

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala slams her palm at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina beach in Chennai making a mighty vow, saying,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP 2nd phase turnout betters first, highest ever in Uttarakhand: EC

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

BSF jawans to use Ramdev's Patanjali products

Yoga guru Ramdev. (Photo: File)

UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple campaigns for sister-in-law Aparna

SP MP and Dimple Yadav and SP candidate Aparna Yadav at an election rally in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

PM pays homage to soldiers, says their valour will be remembered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in encounters with terrorists in J&K on tuesday, at AFS Palam in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Manipur polls: High petrol prices force candidates to campaign on foot

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham