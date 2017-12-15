search on deccanchronicle.com
RK Nagar bypoll: Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate is the richest

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2017, 5:53 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 6:42 am IST
Analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms.
Ka. Kalaikottuthayam
Chennai: The richest candidate in the high stakes RK Nagar bypoll belongs to a party, which has been tom-toming its lack of financial muscle. As per the affidavits filed by 59 candidates in the fray, Ka. Kalaikottuthayam of Naam Thamizhar Kactchi is the most prosperous with property worth Rs 16 crore.

According to an analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) Kalaikottuthyam is followed by the AIADMK rebel star candidate TTV Dhinakaran with a total asset of Rs 11.19 crore. Of the 59 candidates, seven of them are crorepatis and this includes four independents.

 

TTV Dhinarakan had also declared liabilities worth Rs 5 crore and this puts him as the candidate with highest liabilities. TTV Dhinakaran also topped the list of candidates with more criminal cases being filed against him.

The former AIADMK minister and north Chennai strongman E. Madhusudhanan comes a distant third with Rs 5.18 crore worth assets. Among the political party candidates, BJP candidate K. Nagarajan is the poorest with a net worth asset of Rs 33 lakh. Independent candidate T. Ramesh comes in the bottom of the table with a meagre Rs 30,000. The only women candidate Pusha has assets worth Rs 10 lakh. While 50 candidates submitted their Pan details, nine candidates did not submit their Pan details.

Another interesting analysis on RK Nagar candidates is that of the total 59 candidates, 14 candidates are postgraduates and eight of them are graduates. Sixteen candidates have completed schooling.

A similar analysis done by ADR during the rescinded April bypoll saw  nine crorepatis in the fray. Back then Kalaikottuthayam had assets around Rs 14 crore.

Top 3 candidates with highest assets in RK Nagar bypoll

K Kalaikottuthayam – Naam Tamilar Katchi Total assets worth Rs 16.03 Cr
TTV Dinakaran –  (Independent)
Total assets worth Rs 11. 19 Cr
E. Madhusudhanan – AIADMK  
Total assets worth Rs 5.18 Cr

Tags: rk nagar bypoll, ttv dhinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




