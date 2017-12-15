search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

My role now is to retire: Sonia Gandhi a day before son Rahul's elevation

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 15, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
There has been talk of whether or not Sonia Gandhi would formally be made a political chairman emeritus.
Sonia Gandhi will on Saturday formally hand over the reigns of the Congress to son Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Sonia Gandhi will on Saturday formally hand over the reigns of the Congress to son Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day before son Rahul Gandhi takes over as the Congress president, Sonia Gandhi, who held the party baton for 19 years, hinted that she's close to retiring from politics.

"My role now is to retire," Sonia Gandhi told NDTV.

 

As the grand old party, Congress, gears up to formally make Rahul as party President on Saturday, there has been talk of whether or not his mother would formally be made a political chairman emeritus.

Sonia told the news channel on Friday that Rahul has been helping her for years now with important decisions for the party.

Rahul has led the Congress campaign in Gujarat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the Bharitya Janata Party’s (BJP) in Modi’s home state Gujarat as well as that in Himachal Pradesh. The results of both the polls will be announced on Monday.

With the exit polls predication showing BJP’s win, Rahul is likely to begin his party’s presidency with two new electoral defeats.

Rahul’s elevation in the party as the president will make him the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to lead the Congress.

Modi, in an election speech in Gujarat, had said that Rahul's role as top boss will mark an "Aurangzeb Raj" – a jibe that points to leadership that results in ruin.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “The entire country has lots of expectations from Rahul Gandhi. Much before he was elected, he has shown his mettle. He knows his responsibility."

Tags: sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi congress president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi is Congress President, to take charge of party on Dec 16


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Padman trailer: This 'mad superhero' has a powerful social message to deliver

Stills from Akshay Kumar's 'Padman' movie.
 

100% pay hike? Virat Kohli and co could see their salary doubled by BCCI

Kohli, who previously pocketed Rs 5.51 crore from 46 matches in 2017, could now see his salary increase to Rs 10 crore per year by the BCCI. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Men with ‘dad bods’ get more matches on online dating apps

Men who carry a few extra pounds around the stomach are looked at being more attractive that those who are tall or thin.
 

Here's how you can make your date feel special

Ditch your regular cinema visits and find out about such festivals taking place near you where you both can get entertained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's Mohammad Amir's special wish for newly-married Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Mohammad Amir had earlier wished Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Twitter after they announced the news of their marraige. (Photo: DC Photo/ Twitter)
 

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it’s pretty much how the internet has worked since its creation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM hopes for fruitful Winter Session as Govt readies to table triple talaq bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Rajya Sabha on Friday. This Winter Session of Parliament will have 14 sittings, seven less than last year. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

B S Yeddyurappa to CM Siddaramaiah: Why harp on my jail stint?

Lambani women dance during the BJP’s Parivarthana Yatra in Manvi in Raichur district on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

No one can finish JD(S): H D Deve Gowda

Mr Gowda, who offered prayers and meditated for a few minutes at the Srikanteswara temple in Nanjangud before a party workers convention. (Photo: DC)

Paresh Mesta killing: BJP plans Jail Bharo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the inauguration of developmental works in Gangavathi in Koppal district on Thursday as part of his month-long yatra across the state ahead of the Assembly polls in 2018. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: Rally 2.0 – Time for BJP reality check

State BJP core committee members with party president Amit Shah during his recent visit to Bengaluru (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham