K Chandrasekhar Rao has good words, few promises for Uma Madhava Reddy

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao speaks with former TD leaders Uma Madhava Reddy and her son Sandeep Reddy who joined the TRS at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday admitted former TD minister Uma Madhava Reddy and her son Sandeep Reddy, telling them that they would have a good future in the part and would be accommodate them in suitable posts.

The two leaders had not asked for any positions when they met him two days ago, Mr Rao said at a function at Telangana Bhavan where he formally admitted the TD leaders from Bhongir district into the party.

“Uma Madhava Reddy is like my sister, her son Sandeep reddy is a brilliant boy. Both will have a good future in the TRS. We don’t know when opportunity strikes in politics, but they will certainly be treated well and accommodated,” Mr Rao said.

Mr Rao also showered praises on TRS Bhongir MLA Pailla Sekhar Reddy, stating that he was doing a good job in the constituency, leading to speculation over who would get the ticket for the seat in the next election.

The Chief Minister said the late Alimineti Madhava Reddy was his good friend when he was in the Telugu Desam, and used to manage party affairs in Nalgonda district single-handedly. He said Madhava Reddy too was opposed to hiking power charges along with him during Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu’s second stint as Chief Minister. Mr Rao said the Alimineti family was known for keeping up values in politics.