Chinnamma Sasikala will head party, to be next general secretary: AIADMK

Chennai: The AIADMK on Thursday announced that Sasikala Natarajan would be the party’s general secretary, a post which was held by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and fell vacant after her demise.

“It is clear that Chinnamma (Sasikala) will be the next General Secretary of party,” AIADMK Spokesperson C Ponnaiyan told reporters.

Endorsed for the post by chief minister O. Panneerselvam himself, Sasikala has received the backing of a host of other ministers and MPs on the matter.

Since last week, a section of the party leaders and functionaries, who have been supporting Sasikala to lead the ruling party, have erected posters carrying her images across Tamil Nadu. The party's official Twitter handle had even tweeted: "AIADMK party functionaries urged Thirumathi Sasikala to lead the party on the path shown by Puratchi Thalaivi Amma."

On Saturday, the CM, referring to Sasikala as Chinnamma, said that she should become general secretary and lead the AIADMK. "Like Amma, Chinnamma knows each and every party worker. To ensure continuance of the party's functioning with the same level of discipline one can find in the army, brought about by Amma, the only way out in the present situation is for Chinnamma to become the general secretary and lead the party," he had said.

While praising Sasikala for supporting Jayalalithaa till the end, he said "to fill the void in the party created by the demise of Amma, AIADMK senior party leaders and ministers have urged Chinnamma to take on the mantle of general secretary."