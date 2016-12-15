Nation, Politics

Chinnamma Sasikala will head party, to be next general secretary: AIADMK

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 15, 2016, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2016, 12:46 pm IST
Several AIADMK leaders, including chief minister Panneerselvam, had urged Sasikala to lead the party.
Several AIADMK leaders had urged Sasikala to lead the party. (Photo: Twitter/@AIADMKofficial)
 Several AIADMK leaders had urged Sasikala to lead the party. (Photo: Twitter/@AIADMKofficial)

Chennai: The AIADMK on Thursday announced that Sasikala Natarajan would be the party’s general secretary, a post which was held by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and fell vacant after her demise. 

“It is clear that Chinnamma (Sasikala) will be the next General Secretary of party,” AIADMK Spokesperson C Ponnaiyan told reporters.

Endorsed for the post by chief minister O. Panneerselvam himself, Sasikala has received the backing of a host of other ministers and MPs on the matter.

Since last week, a section of the party leaders and functionaries, who have been supporting Sasikala to lead the ruling party, have erected posters carrying her images across Tamil Nadu. The party's official Twitter handle had even tweeted: "AIADMK party functionaries urged Thirumathi Sasikala to lead the party on the path shown by Puratchi Thalaivi Amma."

On Saturday, the CM, referring to Sasikala as Chinnamma, said that she should become general secretary and lead the AIADMK. "Like Amma, Chinnamma knows each and every party worker. To ensure continuance of the party's functioning with the same level of discipline one can find in the army, brought about by Amma, the only way out in the present situation is for Chinnamma to become the general secretary and lead the party," he had said.

While praising Sasikala for supporting Jayalalithaa till the end, he said "to fill the void in the party created by the demise of Amma, AIADMK senior party leaders and ministers have urged Chinnamma to take on the mantle of general secretary."

Tags: jayalalithaa death, sasikala natarajan, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Sasikala Natarajan greets party cadres. (Photo: Twitter/@AIADMKOfficial)

Cadres flock to Poes Garden, urge Chinnamma Sasikala to 'save' AIADMK

Several AIADMK leaders want Sasikala Natarajan to become the party's general secretary.
15 Dec 2016 6:27 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Arjun, other stars chill out in their free time
Parineeti Chopra was snapped at the launch of a mobile phone in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra impresses with her style at launch event
B-Town celebrities were seen at various locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Disha, Shilpa, other stars have a casual day out
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur promoted their film 'OK Jaanu' on the reality show 'Indian Idol' which is judged by Farah Khan, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Aditya get into promotion mode for OK Jaanu
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli two-times more aggressive than me: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Virat Kohli's performance. (Photo: PTI)
 

Powerball, Pokemon, Prince among 2016 top Google searches

After
 

Salman's Sultan most trending film of 2016, Rajinikanth's Kabali second

Salman Khan in 'Sultan' and Rajinikanth in 'Kabali'.
 

Hyderabad to alter Mughal story; old records tell many new stories

Aurangzeb
 

Vizag man gatecrashes lover's engagement, wins approval from her family

The couple was in love for a long time and finally convinced the families too (Photo: AFP)
 

Throwback: This picture of Shruti Haasan with Kamal and Sarika is heart-melting!

Kamal and Sarika were married for sixteen years and have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara. (Photo source: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

I'm sorry, but nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: File)

Officer's Associations submit resolution to LG's office

Delhi Governor Lt Governor Najeeb Jung. (Photo: File)

HP BJP to submit 'chargesheet' against Cong govt on Dec 24

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Leader of Opposition Prem Kumar Dhumal at Raj Bhawan in Shimla. (Photo: PTI)

Bhujbal back in jail after lengthy hospital stay

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (Photo: File)

Note ban: One may differ from decision, but calling it 'scam' is 'absurd', says Govt

I & B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at Parliament House during the winter session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham