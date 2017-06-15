Nation, Politics

Karnataka: Ahead of 2018 polls, Congress plans rallies, Sonia Gandhi visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 15, 2017, 3:42 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 4:20 am IST
Leaders of the ruling Congress are planning a series of rallies, including two big conventions.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a file photo
Bengaluru: In an effort to gain a head start over the BJP in the run-up to next year's elections to the Legislative Assembly, leaders of the ruling Congress are planning a series of rallies, including two big conventions, followed by a visit of party president Sonia Gandhi in order to galvanize party workers, as well as launch 'Indira canteen' across the state.

Sources  told Deccan Chronicle "We have commenced preparations for the Assembly polls well ahead of the BJP.  We have a new AICC general secretary, K.C. Venugopal, who is concerned about party matters and wants to ensure its return to power. He has already held two rounds of meetings with state and district unit leaders and office bearers in an effort to understand the pulse of state politics. Unlike the BJP, we are united and we made a lot of preparations with respect to selection of candidates. So, we want to keep the momentum till the end of this year. Besides,  our vice president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the state and address two rallies in order to attract voters of all sections of society."

Sources said the first rally is likely to be held in Raichur where Mr Gandhi is likely to interact with over 50,000 booth level workers, presidents and agents. This would enable local  leaders to empower booth level committees to take on the BJP. The leaders have already planned a women's convention where over 25,000 women workers will be addressed by Mrs Sonia Gandhi or Mr Rahul Gandhi. In August, Mrs Gandhi is likely to visit the state to inaugurate 'Indira canteen' to provide dishes at subsidies rates across the state.

Tags: sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, karnataka news
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

