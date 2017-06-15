 LIVE !  :  India captain Virat Kohli and Bangladesh captain Masharafe Mortaza (Photo: AP/AFP) Live cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semifinal, India vs Bangladesh
 
'Cash for MLAs': DMK, Cong walkout, chaos in TN house for 2nd day

ANI
Published Jun 15, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
The DMK leader also claimed that the AIADMK govt should be dissolved and asked for a CBI investigation.
 DMK Working President MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M K Stalin raised the issue of the 'Cash for MLA’ sting in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday for the second consecutive day.

After Speaker P Dhanapal's refusal to discuss the topic on the floor of the House, the DMK and the Congress staged a walkout from the Assembly.

After the walkout, Stalin addressed the media and said, "Today again I was denied permission to raise MLA sting issue in the Assembly by the Speaker. In protest, we staged a walkout."

"We have sought an appointment with the Governor. He is out of town. We will meet him as soon as he is back," he added.

Stalin further said that the current All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government should be dissolved.

"They should go for a CBI investigation to prove themselves, if they are clean," he added.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly saw a huge showdown between the ruling AIADMK and DMK over the MLAs sting operation in a session, which was earlier being expected to be crucial for paving the way for the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill on July 1.

Though the bill was tabled in the Assembly and was passed successfully, chaos ensued when Stalin raised the "cash for MLA" expose, carried out few days before by an English news channel.

Dhanapal had refused to discuss the issue on the floor of the House as it was subjudice. He further said the issue cannot be discussed also because there was no major proof to substantiate it apart from media reports.

Undeterred, the DMK MLAs protested against the Speaker's decision by displaying pamphlets with the words ‘MLAs for sale’ on it.

As ruckus ensued in the Assembly, the Marshalls tried to take the protesting DMK MLAs out of the Assembly.

The DMK MLAs then, led by Stalin, had taken to the streets to raise slogans against the AIADMK's alleged bribery case.

South Madurai MLA Saravanan, who had deflected to the former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam faction, admitted on camera that Sasikala camp offered him money between Rs 2 crore to Rs 6 crore for his support.

