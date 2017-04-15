 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep takes the important wicket. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| KKR vs SRH: Chris Woakes strikes, Moises Henriques departs
 
Chant 'Yogi Yogi' or leave UP, read hoardings in Meerut

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 5:39 pm IST
The hoardings were allegedly put by Neeraj Sharma Panchali who was allegedly removed from the district unit chief post a month ago.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Meerut: Hoardings declaring that people should chant "Yogi Yogi" if they wanted to live in Uttar Pradesh have been put up across the city, allegedly by the district unit of the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

The hoardings have also cropped up near the residences of senior administration and police officials, including the District Commissioner.

They carry photographs of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and Neeraj Sharma Panchali, who claims to be the district unit chief of the youth brigade founded by Yogi Adityanath.

"Pradesh mein rehna hai to Yogi Yogi kehna hai (Chant Yogi Yogi if you want to live in the state)," read one such hoarding.

Senior Superintendent of Police J Ravindra Gaur told PTI that he has asked for a detailed report in the matter from the local intelligence unit.

"Only after we get the report a case can be registered and action taken," he said.

When contacted, Nagendra Pratap Singh, a member of the state unit of the Yuva Vahini, however, said Panchali was removed from the post of district unit chief a month ago and that "he was indulging in such acts to defame the organisation".

Tags: bjp, yogi adityanath, up politics, hindu yuva vahini
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

