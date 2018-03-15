Congress is villain No 1 of Telangana: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao termed the Congress as ‘villain No.1 of Telangana’ since the regime of Jawaharlal Nehru.

He said Telangana’s plight was because of the Congress, which had started acting against State interests since 1950s. He accused it of changing the site of Nagarjunasagar project from Telangana to Andhra and reducing its storage capacity as also that of Sriramsagar.

The CM delved into history and said Nehru merged Telangana with Andhra against the wishes of people of the former in 1956. His daughter Indira Gandhi amended the Constitution in the 60s to block Supreme Court orders on mulki rules which ensured jobs to Telangana locals. Telangana Congress leaders since the Nehru era compromised on the State interests for posts or favours. “With this, Telangana got raw deal on all fronts,” Mr Rao said, adding that it was to fight this that TRS was launched at Jala Drushyam in the city in April 2001.

He accused State Congress leaders like Mr K. Jana Reddy and Mr G. Chinna Reddy of trying to launch Telangana statehood movement whenever they were denied ministerial posts and ended their demands once they got favours.