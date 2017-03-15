VK Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran is AIADMK candidate for RK Nagar bypoll

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK on Wednesday announced VK Sasikala’s nephew and party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran as party candidate for the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll.

The decision was taken at the Governing Council meeting of the AIADMK held on Wednesday morning.

Dinakaran's candidature is being seen as an attempt to assert Sasikala's hold in the family as well as boosting the morale of the cadres. An AIADMK press release said Dinakaran's candidature was approved by party general secretary Sasikala who is currently lodged in a Bengaluru prison.

Sasikala, her husband M Natarajan and close relatives Dinakaran and Venkatesh were expelled from the AIADMK in 2011 by Jayalalithaa amidst reports then that they interfered in party and government administration.

Dinakaran, who was expelled from the AIADMK in 2011, was re-inducted into the party last month by Sasikala after he expressed regret for his alleged anti-party activities.

Late Jayalalithaa had represented the R K Nagar constituency from 2015 till her death and reclaiming the seat is imperative for the AIADMK to claim the late leader's legacy.

This will be the first election faced which the AIADMK will face post Jayalalithaa's death and the bitter rift following a revolt by expelled leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

While AIADMK will seek to continue its electoral dominance, the April 12 by-election is seen as an indicator of the people's mindset in the wake of Jayalalithaa's demise and the rift in the ruling party.

Immediately after the AIADMK announced its nominee, the DMK named new face Marudhu Ganesh as its candidate for the constituency.

Party General Secretary K Anbazhagan made the announcement through a party release here.

Meanwhile, the Panneerselvam camp said they will soon announce their candidate for RK Nagar bypoll.