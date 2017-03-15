Nation, Politics

‘Unnecessary talk,’ says Rajnath on his name being considered for UP CM

ANI
Published Mar 15, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 1:02 pm IST
Apart from him, the other name that was speculated to be the UP chief minister was of Yogi Adityanath.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the party headquarters to celebrate victory in UP and Uttrakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the party headquarters to celebrate victory in UP and Uttrakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid speculations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of zeroing in on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to be the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the senior party leader while continuing to maintain a rhetoric silence on the same stated that such discussions were futile.

"These discussions are futile and unnecessary," Rajnath told ANI when asked about him being in the race for becoming UP Chief Minister.

After an astounding victory in the Assembly polls, the BJP is in the process of deciding the chief ministerial candidate for the politically crucial state.

According to reports, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is the most favoured in the party to be their representative in UP.

Apart from him, the other name that was speculated to be the chief minister was of BJP's prominent Hindutva force Yogi Adityanath. The firebrand leader is an unchallenged MP from Gorakhpur.

Another name that came up was BJP state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is a popular face amongst the backward classes in the state.

Tags: uttar pradesh chief minister, rajnath singh, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh likely for Uttar Pradesh chief minister

There is a growing demand for Union home minister Rajnath Singh to be the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
12 Mar 2017 2:05 AM
BJP supporters and workers celebrate party’s victory in the assembly elections, at the party head quarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results 2017: A historic landslide for BJP

The four-fifths majority for BJP in UP seriously boosts its chances of retaining power at the Centre in 2019.
10 Mar 2017 5:10 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s why Shane Watson called Virat Kohli ‘dictator’

India skipper Virat Kohli has come under criticism from Australian media for India's aggressive brand of cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman with immediate effect

Shashank Manohar was elected unopposed as the independent ICC chairman last year. (Photo: AFP)
 

SLB's Padmavati sets vandalised again, put on fire in Kolhapur

'Padmavati' stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
 

A perfect storm of fire and ice may have led to snowball Earth

A trail of smoke can be seen from the 2013 eruption of the Pavlof volcano, which spewed an ash cloud 20,000 feet into the atmosphere that traveled southeastward over the North Pacific Ocean. The volcanos that may have contributed to snowball Earth spanned almost 2000 miles and erupted continuously for years. (Image courtesy of NASA)
 

Video: Ugly scenes as batsman knocks over bowler with shoulder charge in Australia

The celebration from the bowler wasn't appreciated with the batsman dropping his shoulder into him, knocking him to the ground. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Airtel surprises users, offers 30GB of free data

It’s interesting to note how Airtel’s latest offer is quite similar to the one Vodafone offered its customers late last year. Vodafone at that time, offered its customers 10GB of data at a price of 1GB.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong uproar over Guvs' role in Goa, Manipur disrupts Rajya Sabha work

Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)

After Mayawati, Kejriwal blames EVM 'foul play' for dismal show in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

VK Sasikala’s nephew Dinakaran is AIADMK candidate for RK Nagar bypoll

VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran

If Parrikar wants to be 'sultan for two days' he is welcome to do so: Congress

Newly sworn-in Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar being greeted by BJP President Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari after his oath at a ceremony in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Cong came in bus, if they took cars, 1 or 2 would've vanished, mocks Goa CM

BJP leader Manohar Parrikar taking oath as Goa's new Chief Minister at a swearing-in ceremony in Panaji on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham