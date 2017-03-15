Nation, Politics

Results not bad, but party little down, says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 15, 2017, 2:08 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Gandhi alleged that the success of the BJP was largely due to polarisation of voters.
Punjab Chief Minister-designate Capt. Amarinder Singh with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Punjab Chief Minister-designate Capt. Amarinder Singh with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After the drubbing at the hands of the BJP in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Congress vice-resident Rahul Gandhi called for structural changes in the party. He broke his silence on Tuesday and stressed that the results were “not bad” though the party was “a little down” in Uttar Pradesh.

It was the grand old party’s worst performance in Uttar Pradesh where it could only manage 7 out of the 403 assembly seats even after a pre-poll tie-up with the ruling Samajwadi Party.

Mr Gandhi alleged that the success of the BJP was largely due to polarisation of voters. Earlier, he joined the chorus of party leaders denouncing the BJP, accusing the saffron party of “undermining democracy” in Goa and Manipur by use of money power.

“They are saying that it is okay for them to misuse the office of the Governor...In the two states where we won, democracy has been undermined by them (BJP) using financial power, money. That is what is happening. The mandate of the people of Goa and Manipur has been stolen by the BJP,” he said.

Talking to mediapersons about questions about his leadership after the poll debacle, he called for initiating changes within, and hailed the role of regional leaders who fought and emerged victorious. He said, “As far as the Congress party is concerned, we do need to make structural and organisational changes and that is a fact.”

“That is not a bad result. It is true that we lost the election in UP and Uttarakhand,” he said. There are “ups and down” for every party, Mr Gandhi said, adding, “We had a little down in UP which is fine, we accept it. But we have an ideological fight with the BJP and we will continue to do that.”

Several senior leaders of the Congress have already started demanding accountability to be fixed for the poll debacle.

Tags: rahul gandhi

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Don't do that!': Vidya Balan lashes out at fan who touched her without her consent

Vidya Balan
 

Football legend Ronaldinho to visit Pakistan

The recently retired 36-year-old, who won the World Player of the Year twice and was part of the 2002 World Cup winning team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Normal to help people you love and care about: Aamir Khan on nepotism

Aamir Khan
 

Ranchi misses MS Dhoni as it becomes India's 26th Test venue

MS Dhoni waves at fans from his SUV after being spotted outside Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sikh cricketer Mahinder Pal Singh plays in Pakistan’s domestic league in rare feat

Mahinder Pal Singh is perhaps the first Sikh to play domestic cricket in Pakistan although unverified information suggests that another Sikh cricketer, Gulab Singh did appear in two or three grade-2 matches some years ago and then disappeared. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Why experimenting with shower sex is actually not a good idea

Having sex in water actually causes micro-abrasions or little tears inside the vagina among many other problems for women. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong came in bus, if they took cars, 1 or 2 would've vanished, mocks Goa CM

BJP leader Manohar Parrikar taking oath as Goa's new Chief Minister at a swearing-in ceremony in Panaji on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

After 37 years in Parliament, pained by allegations put on me: Heptulla

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. (Photo: PTI)

Manipur Guv invites BJP's Biren Singh to form govt; swearing in tomorrow

Nongthombam Biren Singh is greeted after he was elected at BJP legislature party leader in Imphal. (Photo: PTI)

Manohar Parrikar sworn in as Chief Minister of Goa

Newly sworn-in Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar being greeted by BJP President Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari after his oath at a ceremony in Panaji on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Congress' accusation of BJP stealing mandate in Goa too much: Jaitley

Union Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham