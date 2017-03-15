Nation, Politics

‘Congress destroys Congress,’ tweets Priya Dutt as leaders question party leadership

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2017, 2:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
For the first time in party history, Congress leaders are now questioning the top leadership.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: “Cong has shown repeatedly that it suffers from an autoimmune disease... Cong destroys Cong... We need to be treated from within to be healthy again,” former Member of Parliament Priya Dutt tweeted Wednesday in what is snowballing into tremendous disenchantment with the party’s top leadership, particularly the Gandhis.

Party general secretary and its campaign face Rahul Gandhi has dismissed his abysmal failure in Uttar Pradesh as “a little down in UP which is fine, we accept it”.

As is tradition, the party has insulated him from any blame, neither did Rahul take any but called for “structural and organisational changes”.

It doesn’t help either that BJP has whisked away the Goa and Manipur Assemblies from under the Congress’ nose though it emerged the single largest party.

But perhaps for the first time in party history, Congress leaders are now questioning the top leadership.

Senior Congress leader K V Thomas told The Indian Express the Congress readership should rise to the expectations of the people.

 “People still believe that the Congress is the party which can lead the people against Narendra Modi… The party should improve its functioning in tune with that aspiration. We should be preparing ourselves, especially for elections, in advance. Not on the eve of elections. The state and central level leaderships should rise to the expectations of the people,” he told the paper.

Strong words that!

Veteran leaders are in the mood for a drastic step, and some say it should not be short of a “cardiac surgery”. Fixing the party’s heart?

Congress whip in Rajya Sabha Satyavrat Chaturvedi was quoted in the paper saying: “It has been three years (since the 2014 defeat). Nothing has happened so far. Everyone was hoping something will happen and we are tired now. Now we have lost hope. And the results are before us.”

He also spelt out it is high time the ambiguity over Priyanka Vadra’s entry into politics ended.

Priyanka has largely kept herself on the sidelines of the hurly-burly, being content only to manage campaigns in the traditional family seats of Rae Bareilly and Amethi.

Not to much success this time as the BJP has picked up 6 of the 10 Assembly seats in these Parliamentary constituencies these elections.

Leaders are of the opinion that Congress alone can no longer take on the BJP and that it should be at the forefront of an “inclusive alliance” to stitch together a credible challenger.

Tags: priya dutt, up assembly polls 2017, congress party

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia: Here’s how Ranchi pitch might behave

Indian team coach Anil Kumble during a practice session before India's third test match against Australia in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hackers can now control your smartphone, or car with just sound waves

The trick the researchers used to hack into the system was using the device’s accelerometers.
 

Apple accused of illegally ordering retailers to fix iPhone prices

Apple has been found to instruct 16 retailers in Russia to set prices at a specific amount.
 

Australia: Man fined for playing Pokemon GO while driving son to school

The man admitted to police that he had been playing Pokemon GO. (Photo: AP)
 

Karim Morani's anticipatory bail in rape case cancelled by local court

Morani produced movies like ‘Yodha’ and ‘Dum’.
 

Here’s why Shane Watson called Virat Kohli ‘dictator’

India skipper Virat Kohli has come under criticism from Australian media for India's aggressive brand of cricket. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Arvind Kejriwal has lost mental balance, should do vipassana: Harsimrat Kaur

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Photo: file)

‘We always do more than what is expected’: Sushma on inaction over US hate crimes

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: AP)

‘Saffron brigade’ targeting Pinarayi Vijayan, alleges CPI(M) in Rajya Sabha

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Cong uproar over Guvs' role in Goa, Manipur disrupts Rajya Sabha work

Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)

After Mayawati, Kejriwal blames EVM 'foul play' for dismal show in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham