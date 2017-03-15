After mysterious daughter, man claiming to be Jayalalithaa's son surfaces

Chennai: Days after a woman claiming to be the daughter of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was found to be a hoax, now a man claiming to be her son has filed a complaint with the chief secretary of the state laying claim to her property.

According to a report in India Today, the man, Krishnamurthy from Erode, claimed that Jayalalithaa was in plans to introduce him as her son to the world.

"An argument broke out between her and Sasikala," he reportedly stated, adding that he feared for his life until now, but decided to speak up now as he wanted to everyone to know the truth.

He also asserted his rights over the deceased leader's property, claiming that he was her rightful heir.

The 24,000 sq ft Poes Garden property is named "Veda Nilayam" after Jayalalithaa's mother and is known for stunning luxury and lavish interiors.