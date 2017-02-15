VK Sasikala to surrender before Bengaluru court today

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala will surrender before a Bengaluru court on Wednesday after she was convicted by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. After spending whole Tuesday along with her MLAs at the Golden Bay resort in Koovathur near Mamallapuram, Ms Sasikala drove out of the premises in her SUV a little after 9.30 pm and reached the Poes Garden residence at around 11 pm.

Sasikala, who along with her relatives Ilavarasi and V. N. Sudhakaran has been convicted in the case, is likely to take a chartered flight from Chennai to Bengaluru early on Wednesday morning and surrender before the designated court. After having explored all options, the legal team of Ms Sasikala is understood to have told her that immediate surrender was the only option. Before she left the resort, Ms Sasikala addressed the MLAs and asked them to ensure that the AIADMK remains united.