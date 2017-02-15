CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks all parties to disown criminals

Kannur: The political parties should disown the party sympathisers, who are involved in criminal acts, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday. Chairing an all-party peace meeting at the collectorate conference hall, he said that the recent violent incidents in the district had shown that party sympathisers, on whom the parties do not have direct control, were behind them.

“The peace initiatives taken by the leaders should reach the lower strata. There were incidents of weapons-making and storing in various parts of the district. These may not be with the knowledge of the party leaderships. The raids by the police would continue in these areas. The public also should cooperate,” the Chief Minister told the meeting where all the representatives supported the peace initiatives. His government would not allow partymen to forcibly release the accused in police custody. Police action would be irrespective of the party allegiance, he added.

The attacks on the sacred religious places cannot be tolerated. “The parties concerned should not take law into their hands. Everyone has the right to seek legal help and cooperate with the law of the land,” he said. The meeting was also attended by Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, P.K. Sreemathy MP, MLAs E.P. Jayarajan, K.C. Joseph, Sunny Joseph, district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, collector Mir Mohammed Ali, district police chief G. Siva Vikram, party representatives Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, P. Jayarajan, Valsan Thillankery, K. Ranjith, Satheesan Pacheni, P. Kunhimuhummad, C.P. Murali and Kalariyil Shukkoor.