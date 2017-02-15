Nation, Politics

CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks all parties to disown criminals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 7:08 am IST
The attacks on the sacred religious places cannot be tolerated.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan withelected representatives and officials at the all-party meeting held in Kannur on Tuesday.
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan withelected representatives and officials at the all-party meeting held in Kannur on Tuesday.

Kannur: The political parties should disown the party sympathisers, who are involved in  criminal acts, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday. Chairing an all-party peace meeting at the collectorate conference hall, he said that the recent violent incidents in the district had shown that party sympathisers, on whom the parties do not have direct control,  were behind them.

“The peace initiatives taken by the leaders should reach the lower strata. There were incidents of weapons-making and storing in various parts of the district. These may not be with the knowledge of the party leaderships. The raids by the police would continue in these areas. The public also should cooperate,”  the Chief Minister told the meeting where all the  representatives supported the peace initiatives. His government would not allow partymen to forcibly release the accused in police custody.  Police action would be irrespective of the party allegiance, he added. 

The attacks on the sacred religious places cannot be tolerated.  “The parties concerned should not take law into their hands. Everyone has the right to seek legal help and cooperate with the law of the land,” he  said. The meeting was also attended by Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, P.K. Sreemathy MP, MLAs E.P. Jayarajan, K.C. Joseph, Sunny Joseph, district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, collector Mir Mohammed Ali, district police chief G. Siva Vikram, party representatives Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, P. Jayarajan, Valsan Thillankery, K. Ranjith, Satheesan Pacheni, P. Kunhimuhummad, C.P. Murali and Kalariyil Shukkoor.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, political parties
Location: India, Kerala

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
 

Anil Ambani to fly sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show tomorrow

Anil Ambani, chairman Reliance group.
 

Indian-origin surgeon banned in UK over love letter to patient

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK's medical practitioners' register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. (Representational Image)
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees, Kaabil fair and square on 1st Monday numbers

Akshay's 'Rustom' had clashed with Hrithik's 'Mohenjo Daro' last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Prefer being in Opposition than support BJP: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn immersed in corruption, no BJP CM scam tainted: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Edappadi Palanisamy: From local functionary to AIADMK Legislature Party Leader

AIADMK Legislative Party Leader 'Edappadi' Palaniswamy calling on Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to stake claim for formation of government at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

BJP leader demands CBI probe into Bihar SSC paper leak scam

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi (Photo: File)

NDA govt has not waived a paisa of any industrialist: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham