Punjab polls: Notice to AAP after Kejriwal asks voters to accept 'cash for votes'

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2017, 8:10 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2017, 8:11 am IST
The Goa Chief Electoral Officer had also said that they had received information about Kejriwal asking people to accept money to vote.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: A day after Arvind Kejriwal asked voters in Punjab to take money "offered" by political parties, the returning officer in Jalandhar has served a notice to AAP, seeking its reply on the statement which is seen as a violation of the model code of conduct.

"A notice has been served to AAP by the returning officer concerned seeking the party's reply within 24 hours on the statement made by Kejriwal," District Election Officer Kamal Kishore Yadav said on Saturday.

Informing that it is in violation of the model code of conduct, he said the matter will be sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab and the Election Commission of India for further action.

A video surveillance team of the Election Commission also has the recording of Kejriwal's remark, Yadav, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, said.

"The state goes to polls on February 4. All parties will give you money. Accept it, but vote only for AAP," Kejriwal had said during a road show in Jalandhar yesterday.

The Goa Chief Electoral Officer had on January 9 said they had received information about the AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister asking people to accept money to vote and sent a report to the Election Commission of India for further action.

