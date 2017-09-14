Nation, Politics

Telangana: Ruling party trigger to sudden transfer of superintendents of police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KAMALAPATHI RAO H
Published Sep 14, 2017, 4:15 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2017, 4:45 am IST
Cops were proactive in filing cases against TRS leaders.
SP Prakash Reddy had detained TRS leaders in cases connected with the slain underworld don Nayeemuddin (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: The sudden transfers of the superintendents of police of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts are being attributed, among other things, to a series of complaints made by leaders and workers from the ruling party. The transfers come in the backdrop of a possible by-election of the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency following the defection of Congress MP Gutta Sukhender Reddy to the TRS. The seat covers Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

TRS workers from Nalgonda have complained against SP  Prakash Reddy, who has been pro-active in registering cases against ruling party leaders. It may be recalled that Mr Reddy booked TRS leaders in cases that connected them with the slain underworld don Nayeemuddin and detained them under the Preventive Detention Act.

Meanwhile, intelligence officials are reported to have also told the government that the district police administration had failed in preventing a clash between TRS and Congress workers during the laying of the foundation stone for a Smarket in Nalgonda where Minister T. Harish Rao was the chief guest.

Additionally, TRS workers are said to be dissatisfied with the handling of a road accident case pertaining to a minister’s convoy near Kattangur on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway. 

Also, during the immersion of Ganesh idols last week, Mr Reddy had directed officials to remove all flexi-banners including those of local TRS leaders. 

Sources said the party high command might have considered party workes’ concerns in the event of a by-election becoming necessary. “The SP was on leave for 15 days from Wednesday when he got transfer orders, which indicates that this was a sudden decision. The government likes to work with officials who obey them, especially during the elections,’’ a source said. Similarly, TRS workers at Suryapet are said to be unhappy with the work of SP Parimala Hana Nutan and DSP Sunitha Mohan, which led to their transfers.

While Mr Prakash Reddy served in Nalgonda for 15 months and 12 days from June 1, 2016, Ms Parimala took charge as SP on October 9, 2016, immediately after the district was formed and served for 11 months.

Mr Reddy is credited with certain reforms in remote areas with his ‘Amma Nannu Ammake’ (Oh mother, don’t sell me) scheme and medical assistance to people who were fluoride affected under his ‘Jana Mytri’ programme. Ms Parimala introduced Finger Print Identification Network System in Suryapet. The government transferred Additional SP (non-cadre) D.V. Srinivas as Nalgonda SP and officer on special duty and non-cadre SP Prakash Jadav to Suryapet.

Tags: transfers of the superintendents, nalgonda lok sabha constituency, trs workers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




