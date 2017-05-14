BJP to go slow on graft charges against Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

New Delhi: Apprehending that “excessive attack” could help the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh get sympathy of the voters, the BJP state unit has been asked by the party high command to go slow on the corruption charges against him.

Feedback from the ground suggests that BJP should contest under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership rather than projecting a chief ministerial candidate as factionalism is a major issue in its state unit.

Assembly elections in the hill state are scheduled by the end of this year and political pundits feel the saffron party could make a comback. Though going without a chief ministerial face could make the electoral race somewhat tricky for the BJP, as Congress has already declared its ‘Mission Repeat’ under Mr Virbhadra Singh’s leadership, saffron poll strategists, sources said, are seriously considering going without a chief ministerial candidate.

Sources disclosed BJP president Amit Shah deliberated with senior leaders on these issues after which cadre was told to target the ‘Congress government’ and its misdeeds more than Mr Virbhadra Singh.