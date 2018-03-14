search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamilisai Soundararajan ‘joins’ Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 1:31 am IST
She claimed she had received a message from MNM stating she has been enrolled in that party.
Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan
 Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai: BJP state president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed “shock” over her being enrolled in actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam party. She claimed she had received a message from MNM stating she has been enrolled in that party.

Hitting out at the fledgling party launched by the veteran actor recently, Dr. Tamilisai said she received an e-mail from MNM enrolling her as a member, even as MNM claimed it has proof of a membership request from her website. “I was shocked to get an e-mail a week ago which said I have become a member of his party (MNM). They have even sent membership number (TN TOF 92829),” she told reporters here on Tuesday. The mail, Dr. Tamilisai said, landed in her mailbox when she was away in New Delhi. Hours after the BJP chief’s claim, MNM, in a tweet addressed its response to her in Tamil, saying it had proof of getting a request for membership registration from her website.

 

MNM said it was only after the request that she was given a membership. Responding to her claim, MNM tweeted: “Welcome to Makkal Needhi Maiam ma’am. We also have a photo, just like the one you released today. Just that we are blurring out your number. Don’t want the world calling you to ask how you registered for MNM.”

In another tweet, the party said: “By the way, we also have a deregistering option, just in case this has embarrassed you in front of your party. We wouldn’t want that for you. But for the time being, Welcome to #MakkalNeedhiMaiam (Part-II).”

Taking a dig at the actor’s catchphrase: Neengalum Naanum Namanal, (when you and I become we) that pops up on MNM website, she said “why are we going to become one with you….we will always be what we are.”  “The MNM runs on lies. Its membership drive involves giving membership to all email ids they had with them,” she said amidst peals of laughter from partymen.

Tags: bjp state president dr. tamilisai soundararajan, kamal haasan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




