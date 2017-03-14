Nation, Politics

Cong came in bus, if they took cars, 1 or 2 would've vanished, mocks Goa CM

Manohar Parrikar was on Tuesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Goa after BJP gathered support of region parties.
BJP leader Manohar Parrikar taking oath as Goa's new Chief Minister at a swearing-in ceremony in Panaji on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP leader Manohar Parrikar taking oath as Goa's new Chief Minister at a swearing-in ceremony in Panaji on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Goa on Tuesday, mocked the Congress for approaching the Supreme Court against his swearing in ceremony and for the internal fights in the party.

Speaking to NDTV after taking oath as Goa CM, Parrikar said, “The Supreme Court gave Congress a phatkaar (strong rebuke)”.

Taking on the rival party, Parrikar accused Congress members of bickering for the post of the Chief Minister after the party won majority of seats in the Goa Assembly elections.

"Inspite of having 17 seats, they (the Congress) are still fighting internally, so no one is in the mood to support them”.

The BJP in contrast, despite having won only 13 of the 40 seats, as against Congress’ 17, moved swiftly and had already decided that Parrikar would return to Goa.

The delay in decision-making upset the Goa Congress MLAs, who then accused the top leadership, including Goa in-charge Digvijaya Singh, of "mismanagement".

Commenting on the lawmakers’ anger with Digvijaya Singh, Parrikar said that the Congress legislators are frustrated enough to leave the party.

"They came in a bus, because if they came in cars, one or two cars would have disappeared,” the Goa Chief Minister said.

Parrikar took oath along with nine MLAs, including two members of the BJP, three of the Goa Forward Party, two of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and as many Independents.

The BJP stalwart returned to Goa as the chief minister for fourth time, though he could not complete full terms in his earlier stints.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Mridula Sinha at the Raj Bhawan in Panaji, two days after she appointed Parrikar as the chief minister and asked him to prove majority on the floor of the House within 15 days.

The Supreme Court has asked Parrikar to prove his majority on the floor of the House on Thursday.

Tags: manohar parrikar, goa chief minister, congress, bjp
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

