Oppn walkout of Lok Sabha against efforts to form BJP govt in Goa, Manipur

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Congress leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that democracy is being murdered.
Lok Sabha in session (Photo: PTI)
 Lok Sabha in session (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress and its UPA allies on Tuesday staged a walkout of the Lok Sabha to protest the alleged efforts to install BJP government in Goa and Manipur despite it having the numbers.

Members of Congress, NCP and RJD raised the issue during Question Hour. Congress leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that democracy is being murdered.

When the Speaker said she would not allow the Question Hour to be disrupted and members should raise such matters in the Zero Hour, Kharge said if they are not allowed to raise the issue in the House, where else would they go.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said since the Congress leader has used "strong words", they should either be expunged or the government be allowed to respond.

The Speaker said nothing beyond the questions and answers will be allowed to go on record.

The Congress, NCP and RJD members then staged a walkout. The Congress has alleged that the BJP is moving against the law and precedent in forming their governments in Goa and Manipur, saying they are the single largest party in both the states.

Tags: lok sabha, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

