Nation, Politics

Former chief minister SM Krishna to join BJP on March 15 in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2017, 4:21 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Going by BJP sources, while Mr Krishna has set no demands to join the party
S.M. Krishna
 S.M. Krishna

The date has been set. Former chief minister S.M. Krishna will join the BJP on March 15 in  Delhi, giving the saffron party a better shot at winning over the Vokkaligas of the state, particularly  in the old Mysuru region, in the run-up to the 2018 assembly polls.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, senior BJP leader, R. Ashok said Mr  Krishna, who has also served as a former External Affairs Minister of the country, would  be inducted into the party by BJP national president Amit Shah, at the BJP headquarters in the presence of state party chief,  B.S.Yeddyurappa and other leaders.

"Mr Krishna's entry into the party will strengthen our presence in the Vokkaliga stronghold of old Mysuru. We don't have a tall Vokkaliga leader currently in the party and his entry will fill this vacuum," he admitted.

The BJP, which is looking to counter the strong presence of the Janata Dal (Secular) in the old Mysuru region, believes the veteran leader, who has spent most of his political life in the Congress, will help its chances greatly.

Going by BJP sources, while Mr Krishna has set no demands to join the party, having sought neither a party post nor any other position, he could be made Governor of a state by the Union government.

The party believes this could be up  his street as he is not keen on contesting elections anymore given his advancing age.

For the immediate future, the BJP is banking on him to campaign for its candidates in the Nanjanagud and Gundlupet by-elections, sources reveal.

Tags: nation, nation news, south news, bengaluru news
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

The team of 'Machine' promoted the film on the popular television show 'CID' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abbas-Mustan, Mustafa, Kiara promote Machine on CID
Anushka Sharma promoted her film 'Phillauri' on the reality show 'The Voice India' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka shows off her moves as she promotes Phillauri on reality show
Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are the fashion hits and misses at the Zee Cine Awards
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Hrithik, Sonam, Emraan, others raise the style quotient
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at a screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Trapped' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars give their thumbs up to Rajkummar's Trapped at screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Take this 5-minute test to know if you are a porn addict

The test is meant as an initial assessment and a true diagnosis of pornography addition can only be made through in-depth interviews and alike.
 

Champions Trophy to decide MS Dhoni's Team India fate?

One of the best finishers of the world, MS Dhoni still has a sharp brain despite the drop in success ratio, said Dhoni's childhood coach Keshav Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
 

Humans to blame for bulk of Arctic sea ice loss: study

European Geosciences Union/AFP/File / Mario HOPPMANN
 

Gadgets keep Fido and Fluffy safe and well-fed

(Representational image)
 

Video: Kerala priest takes over the internet with his breakdance moves

This is a breath of fresh air (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Stand up comic shows how 'dosa' brought peace in south India

Dosa is like weed for south Indians (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

HD Kumaraswamy uses social media for voter connect

While acknowledging that social media, especially WhatsApp had played a major role in the BJP's stellar performance in Uttar Pradesh and other states in the recent elections, he claimed he had planned to use social media for his party's campaign around two months ago. (Photo:AFP)

Srinivas Prasad lashes out at Siddaramaiah: He is dividing us Dalits

Former Union minister Srinivasprasad who will contest next month’s by poll to the Assembly from Nanjangud on a BJP ticket

Odisha debacle: AICC general secretary BK Hariprasad quits

AICC general secretary B K Hariprasad

Siddaramaiah's budget to please Lingayats, Vokkaligas

The Chief Minister has reportedly decided to change tack this year based on feedback from his senior ministers, who believe he needs to woo the two communities to help the party win their votes in the coming assembly polls.

Karnataka: Janata Dal (S) pullout to hurt BJP more?

BJP state president and former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Nanjangud on Monday
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham