Former chief minister SM Krishna to join BJP on March 15 in Delhi

The date has been set. Former chief minister S.M. Krishna will join the BJP on March 15 in Delhi, giving the saffron party a better shot at winning over the Vokkaligas of the state, particularly in the old Mysuru region, in the run-up to the 2018 assembly polls.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, senior BJP leader, R. Ashok said Mr Krishna, who has also served as a former External Affairs Minister of the country, would be inducted into the party by BJP national president Amit Shah, at the BJP headquarters in the presence of state party chief, B.S.Yeddyurappa and other leaders.

"Mr Krishna's entry into the party will strengthen our presence in the Vokkaliga stronghold of old Mysuru. We don't have a tall Vokkaliga leader currently in the party and his entry will fill this vacuum," he admitted.

The BJP, which is looking to counter the strong presence of the Janata Dal (Secular) in the old Mysuru region, believes the veteran leader, who has spent most of his political life in the Congress, will help its chances greatly.

Going by BJP sources, while Mr Krishna has set no demands to join the party, having sought neither a party post nor any other position, he could be made Governor of a state by the Union government.

The party believes this could be up his street as he is not keen on contesting elections anymore given his advancing age.

For the immediate future, the BJP is banking on him to campaign for its candidates in the Nanjanagud and Gundlupet by-elections, sources reveal.