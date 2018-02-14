Poll fever: CPM to take on BJP without Congress’ help

New Delhi: The move for Opposition unity before the 2019 general elections continued to stumble as the draft political resolution to be taken up by the CPM party, which was released on Tuesday, ruled out any truck with the chief opposition party Congress despite declaring BJP as enemy number one. The draft appeared to be self-contradictory at many places as it could not provide a vision of how to defeat the BJP without any electoral understanding with the Congress, which is the biggest Opposition party at the national level. There was no clarity also on post-poll options before the party.

The so-called “political-tactical” line of the party in fact seemed confused on how to deal with the Congress.

For example in the section on the ‘Political Line’, the document at first said that “the main task is to defeat the BJP and its allies by rallying all the secular and democratic forces.

However, this has to be done without having an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress party”. However, merely some sentences later, the draft says “appropriate electoral tactics to maximise the pooling of the anti-BJP votes should be adopted” without explaining as to how anti-BJP votes can be maximised without aligning with Congress.

Sources said the final draft, which was released on Tuesday for public debate, was a “substantial climb down” from the majority draft circulated at the Central Committee meeting last month.