 LIVE !  :  VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI) Live: Jail for Sasikala in DA case; OPS camp to visit resort to broker peace
 
Nation, Politics

UP polls: Shivpal Yadav ploughing lonely furrow in native place

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
61-yr-old brother of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is banking on sympathy of 3,65,535 voters after being sidelined by nephew Akhilesh.
SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav with brother Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)
 SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav with brother Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI/File)

Jaswantnagar (Etawah): Once calling the shots as the most powerful minister in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal Singh Yadav is today ploughing a lonely furrow.

Fighting to redeem some of his lost pride in his native constituency, the 61-year-old brother of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is banking on sympathy of 3,65,535 voters after being sidelined by nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

If it is anything which has can be termed as positive for Shivpal at election time, it is the sympathy of the voters who have had a personal association with him for decades.

He might have been thrown out of the ministry but is still regarded as 'mantriji' here and does not need to remind voters of his works and personal help that he has rendered to the locals.

Though today he is treading the path alone with no bigwig coming over for campaigning, the support of his elder brother Mulayam, who started his campaign with a rally for him, has re-established the bonding in the family.

Jaswantnagar, part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, was represented by Mulayam who had won the seat first time in 1967. Winning it for eight terms - he lost on two occasions - he left it for Shivpal, who has won it four times since 1996.

In the last elections in 2012, Shivpal polled 1.33 lakh votes, beating his nearest opponent of Bahujan Samaj Party by over 80,000 votes.

Manish Yadav is the BJP contestant, but it appears to be of no major concern for Shivpal who believes he is on a safe wicket in the Yadav family stronghold.

BSP has fielded Durvesh Shakya in a field of 10.

In the previous elections, Shivpal had not spent much time in his constituency since he had to shoulder the responsibility of the state with his brother.

This time he is not even in the list of SP's star campaigners and thus has enough time for his constituency.

For the last 20 days, he has been camping here addressing some 15 meetings a day motoring down the dusty roads moving from one village to another racing against time for the February 19 polling.

"He never campaigned earlier but he won. In the last elections he was here for just three days for campaigning...voters have remained faithful to him all through," said a leader assisting Shivpal in the campaign.

Some others who have been sidelined by the new regime in the party or have been denied party ticket are also siding with Shivpal on this seat, though they have expressed their loyalties elsewhere.

Team Shivpal names Raghuraj Shakya as one such leader who after being denied SP ticket has been working to transfer 'shakya' votes to BSP.

But on Jaswantnagar seat, he is with Shivpal and wants him to win by a maximum margin to prove a point to detractors in the party.

Shivpal's predicament is that he cannot even speak against Akhilesh in public as he has been fielded by the party nor can he praise him, his supporters said. "It is a catch-22 situation for him," said Amar Yadav, a youth toiling hard for Shivpal, who had threatened to form a new party after the elections on the day of filing his nomination.

Locals understand that it was his anger but disgruntled elements in the SP rank and file read a meaning in it for the future.

Shivpal loyalists believe that whichever way he chooses, he will be with his elder brother Mulayam.

The constituency comprises 1,64,333 women, 2,01,187 men and 15 belonging to third gender category. The constituency has a large number of youths, who look to be siding with Akhilesh but still rush to touch his feet wherever he goes.

Shivpal's support base in spread to other castes and sections of society including Bania, Kashyap, Jatwas as well as Yadavs and Muslims who credit him with construcing roads, drains, irrigation facilities, water supply and power connectivity as MLA and minister.

Moving about in the vast hinterland to interact with his electorate, Shivpal recalls the works undertaken as the PWD (Public Works Department) and Irrigation minister before he was dumped by Akhilesh.

His hurt feelings sometimes come to the fore with queries like, "Did I do anything wrong?" or assertions like, "I could have done more had I continued till the last."

He, however, follows the party line in attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forcing people to stand in long queues after note ban, failure to fulfil promises and create jobs and promises to further develop the area if elected once again.

His opponents, however, attack SP on law and order front and stress that goons have been ruling the roost throughout the last five years of Akhilesh government.

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly elections, shivpal singh yadav, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Etawah

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable moments with Harbhajan Singh's baby daughter Hinaya

Sachin Tendulkar with Harbhajan Singh's baby dayghter Hinaya Heer. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Google, Yahoo, Bing to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

Copyrighted material such as music, videos and software are largely available on P2P websites, which are illegal.
 

Intel’s new 24-core Xeon CPU announced

The flagship CPU has 24-cores with Hyper-Threading technology, 60MB of L3 cache, runs on 2.4GHz and can be overclocked to 3.4GHz.
 

Potentially fatal asthma attack can be triggered by sex: study

Many have given up on having sex completely (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Power-efficient speech recognition chip to extend battery life on wearables

The new chip uses just 1 per cent of the power required by software-based alternatives.
 

People can gift virtual oral sex to their Valentine through cam site

The idea is set to help out people in long distance relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SC convicts Sasikala: Everything you need to know about the DA case

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala

TN Guv should follow UP precedent, call for composite vote: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

SC verdict convicting Sasikala was pronounced in 8 minutes

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

Sasikala convicted: Security tightened in TN after SC verdict

Sasikala at a press conference showcasing the support of MLAs at the Golden Beach resort Koovathur. (Photo: DC)

TN: More numbers for OPS as another MLA shifts to his camp

Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham