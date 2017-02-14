Nation, Politics

Sasikala convicted: MK Stalin hails SC verdict as historic, says justice done

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2017, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
The DMK working president also asked the Governor to take the necessary steps for formation of a stable government.
DMK working president M K Stalin (Photo: File)
Chennai: DMK working president M K Stalin On Tuesday described the disproportionate assets case judgment convicting Sasikala Natarajan as "historic", and called on Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to take steps for forming a stable government in Tamil Nadu.

"Justice had been done after a long time, about two decades. It is a historic judgment," Stalin said, adding that the verdict showed how politicians should conduct themselves in public life.

"The judgment shows that one cannot escape. In public life probity is very important. For all politicians, this will be a lesson," he said.

Following the verdict, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao should take steps to form a stable government, he told reporters.

Asked on the stand that his party will take in the Assembly in the event of a floor test, he merely said, "DMK's stand will be beneficial to the country."

Tags: aiadmk, sasikala natarajan, da case, supreme court verdict, dmk, mk salin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, sentences her to 4 years in prison

Now, the AIADMK general secretary cannot become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, or contest elections for 10 years.
14 Feb 2017 10:26 AM
AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala briefing the press on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Sasikala convicted: What happens to her political career?

The judgement comes as a big boost to Panneerselvam, who has been locked in a bitter power struggle with the AIADMK chief.
14 Feb 2017 11:14 AM
AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala presented a list of MLAs to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao last week. (Photo: DC)

TN Guv man of the moment, but will Sasikala rule from the wings?

Panneerselvam will now be up against a Sasikala nominee, and will have to prove his majority on the floor of the TN Assembly.
14 Feb 2017 11:59 AM

