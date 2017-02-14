Nation, Politics

Karnataka: Congress hits back, releases BJP pay-off CD

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2017, 3:06 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 3:29 am IST
Ugrappa said that there was nothing to prove that money was paid to the Congress high command.
Jayamala, MLC, submits a report on sex workers to CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: KPN)
 Jayamala, MLC, submits a report on sex workers to CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: In an attempt to turn the tables on the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had made payoffs to the Congress top brass, the ruling party in the state has alleged that Union Minister Ananth Kumar and BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa have made a ‘confession’ about giving money to the BJP central leadership and sought a judicial inquiry into the issue.

The private conversation between the two leaders is said to have taken place during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Core Committee meeting in the city on Sunday, while Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda was addressing the meeting.

Releasing the CD, where the conversation is barely audible, Congress spokesperson V.S. Ugrappa said there was a conspiracy to defame the state government by targeting Mr Siddaramaiah over the payoffs. “We had said that the previous BJP government in Karnataka had looted over Rs 1 lakh crore through illegal mining and corruption. In the CS, Mr Ananth Kumar advises Mr Yeddyurappa to keep the Rs 1000 crore allegation alive till the elections. They were conspiring to defame Siddaramaiah during the elections. Besides, they confessed that they had given money to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s central leadership when in power. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to his fight against corruption, he should moot an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the issue,” Mr Ugrappa said.

When asked if both allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress on payoffs, should come under the purview of the judicial inquiry, Mr Ugrappa said that there was nothing to prove that money was paid to the Congress high command. 

The judicial inquiry should focus on the confession made in the conversation between Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar, Mr Ugrappa said.

What’s in this audio CD?
Ananth Kumar: “The CMs statement is like saying, they have given, so I have also given.”
B.S. Yeddyurappa: He He He
Ananth Kumar: “It seems you have given to high command, I have also given, but not Rs 1,000 crore.” (Both laugh)
Ananth Kumar: “You gave that time, so these people are also giving it seems.” (Both laugh)
Ananth Kumar: “That means, they have admitted.”
BSY: “But, will anyone write down the given?” (laughs)
Ananth Kumar: (Laughs loudly)
Ananth Kumar: “If you throw stone at slush, it will stick. No one will agree that CM has not given Rs 1000 crore. Everyone believes he has given money.”
BSY: “Let the diary come out”
Ananth Kumar: Till election, let him keep giving replies.

BJP: It’s fabricated recording
Stung by an alleged CD recording of a conversation between Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Union minister Ananth Kumar on payoffs made to the BJP high command,  the saffron party has accused the Congress of fabricating the recording. 

BSY revelation
Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudhan said Congress leaders are worried after BJP’s state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa’s revelation about the diary entry made by Congress MLC Govindaraju on payoffs made by Mr Siddaramaiah to the Congress high command. 

To divert attention from the issue, they had fabricated a CD in which Ananth Kumar and Yeddyurappa are in conversation and without presenting the full text of the conversation, they had come out with an edited version of the CD, Mr Madhusudhan claimed. 

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, in the CD, Mr Kumar is explaining to Mr Yeddyurappa what Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had told him. 

The five ministers who addressed a press conference on Monday, had twisted the conversation to make it convenient for them. 

“It is very clear that the Chief Minister is involved in corrupt practices and many cases are coming out one after the other. To hush up the cases, Congress leaders are doing this,” he said.

Tags: b.s. yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Representational Image
 

Kangana sensationally calls KJo out on nepotism and intolerance towards outsiders

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor.
 

‘Mission Impossible’ style heist of books worth 2mn pounds in UK

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You may no longer have access to Torrent websites

Kickass Torrents is among the most popularly used Torrent websites.
 

Video: The workout that helps men last longer during sex

The best way to improve your sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio to offer mobile numbers starting with ‘6’

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress is a sinking ship being deserted by all: Rajnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Have to take bath if I utter Azam Khan's name: MP CM Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

Arun Jaitley hopeful of landslide win for BJP in Karnataka Assembly polls

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Union ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Ananth Kumar and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah lighting lamps during inaugural session of 'Make In India' conference in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

If BJP voted to power in UP, all criminals will be in jail within 6 months: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Curtains come down on campaigning for phase-2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham