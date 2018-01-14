TRS ready for polls any time, says KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The TRS is ready for an election any time as it has fulfilled all the promises it made to the people, said IT minister K.T. Rama Rao even as he questioned if the BJP-led Central government has the courage to go for early elections as it has hinted.

In a brief interaction with reporters in the Secretariat on Saturday evening, Mr Rama Rao said the TRS won't be caught off guard no matter when the elections are scheduled.

Reacting to allegations by Congress leaders against the TRS government on Power Purchase Agreements and awarding contracts for Bhadradri and Yadadri power stations, Mr Rama Rao said, “All these allegations have no substance... they just want to downplay the achievement of 24X7 free power supply to the agriculture sector by the TRS.”

He challenged the Congress to approach the courts if it has any evidence of wrongdoing in the power purchase deals and said the government is ready for any discussion on the issue in the ensuing Assembly session.