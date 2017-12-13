search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Gujarat polls: Results will be stunning, says Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 13, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Rahul Gandhi questioned Modi’s silence on allegations against BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah.
Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi prays at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi prays at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/ Ahmedabad: On the last day of the Gujarat poll campaign, a combative Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi predicted a zabardast (tremendous) win for the party due to a strong undercurrent against the ruling BJP and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments insinuating that his predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, colluded with Pakistan to influence the outcome of the state polls.

“The Congress will win the election... the results will be zabardast,” said Mr Gandhi. Mr Gandhi also raised the issue of atrocities against dalits in Gujarat.

 

Modi has not spoken about graft: Rahul
“It is for the first time in an election that Modiji has not spoken about corruption...about farmers. There is (zabardast) tremendous undercurrent (against the BJP). Be it Patidars, OBCs, Dalits, farmers....all are angry. Public mood has undergone ‘zabardast’ change.

“The Congress will win the election....the results will be ‘zabardast’,” a confident-looking Gandhi said.

Mr Gandhi, addressing his first presser after his elevation, said, in his new job, he would strive to change the nature of political discourse in the country which has become “ugly and nasty”.

He questioned Modi’s silence on allegations against BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, a charge the Gandhi scion raked up repeatedly at the hustings, and alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Replying to a question on Mr Modi’s remarks over Pakistan meddling in the Gujarat polls, Gandhi said, “I have made my stand clear from day one, in words and in action. Modiji is the Prime Minister of our country. Mani Shankar Aiyar said something and I made it clear that I would not tolerate it. You have seen the action.”

“But what Modiji has said about former prime minister Manmohan Singh is not acceptable. Manmohan Singhji was also the prime minister of this country, served and made sacrifices for this country,” the 47-year-old leader said. Addressing an rally in Palanpur in Gujarat on Sunday, Modi had sought to suggest that Pakistan was trying to influence the assembly polls in the state.

Modi claimed some current and former Pakistani officials and Manmohan Singh met at Aiyar’s house over dinner on December 6, and a day later Aiyar made the “neech” jibe against him. Aiyar was suspended from the party. “Narendra Modiji is my political opponent. He speaks many wrong things about me. But as he is Prime Minister, not a single bad word will come out of my mouth for him.

“I want to change the political discourse. It has become ugly, it has become nasty. The atmosphere is filled with anger,” he noted. Gandhi said he would like to spread the Congress’s ideology that politics should be done through “love”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, gujarat polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi takes the reins: Congressmen in joyous mood
Rahul Gandhi tweets question to PM Modi on price rise, gets math wrong


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New Star Wars like bionic arm may help amputees play instruments

The device is inspired by the bionic hand given to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors in UAE replace toddler's malformed thumb using her index finger

Similar surgeries have helped people across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Study discovers why most babies are conceived during winter

Most babies are conceived during Christmas, study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh look dashing together as they join hands for project

Pictures of Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu shared on Instagram.
 

Mushroom magic: Modi's fair colour result of imported mushrooms, claims Cong ally

Thakore alleged that Modi was as dark as him previously, but his complexion lightened considerably after he started consuming the mushrooms imported from Taiwan. (Photo: File)
 

Sexy-genarian! 64-year-old professor accidentally becomes Instagram sensation

Lyn Slater who goes by Accidental Icon on Instagram is a 64-year-old professor at Fordham University, has over 300,000 followers. (Photo: Instagram/AccidentalIcon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mushroom magic: Modi's fair colour result of imported mushrooms, claims Cong ally

Thakore alleged that Modi was as dark as him previously, but his complexion lightened considerably after he started consuming the mushrooms imported from Taiwan. (Photo: File)

Minorities ignored in Andhra Pradesh: YS Jaganmohan Reddy

YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with minorities at Mudigubba on Monday.

Lingayats will still vote for BS Yeddyurappa: Umesh katti

Umesh Katti switched to the BJP upset over the way JDS national president H.D. Deve Gowda was turning JD (S) into a family run party neglecting able leaders. (photo: DC)

Yogi Adityanath, Arun Jaitley: BJP plans big poll show

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Union Minister Ananth Kumar and senior BJP leaders R. Ashok and V. Somanna during the Parivarthana Yatra in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Siddaramaiah to DV Sadananada Gowda: You can’t beat my son

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to former chief minister S. Nijalingappa on his 115th birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham