Discount on digital payments for fuel from today

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2016, 7:54 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 8:08 am IST
Arun Jaitley announced measures including discounts on online payments as the government looked to promote digital cash post demonetisation.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: A discount of 0.75% on petrol and diesel will kick-in from Tuesday on fuel purchases made using digital payment.

The discount starts from Tuesday and the buyer will get the discount sum as cash back which will be credited to their account in three days from the transaction, said Indian Oil Corp, the nation's largest fuel retailer.

The 0.75% discount on payments made using either credit/debit cards, e-wallets or mobile wallets will translate into a rebate of 49 paisa a litre on petrol and 41 paisa on diesel.

Petrol is currently sold at Rs 66.10 per litre in Delhi while a litre of diesel costs Rs 54.57.

The "discount will be credited to customer's account by way of cash back within maximum three working days of the transaction," IOC said in a statement in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had last week announced a raft of measures including discounts on online payments for insurance policies, rail tickets and highway toll charges as the government looked to promote digital cash post demonetisation.

"As a part of these initiatives, to promote cashless transactions Government of India has announced to incentivise petrol/diesel customers transacting at PSU petrol pumps by way of 0.75% discount when a customer uses Debit/Credit Cards, Mobile Wallets and Prepaid Loyalty Cards," the statement said.

