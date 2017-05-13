Nation, Politics

Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra breaks down, says next expose will jolt Delhi

PTI
Published May 13, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Updated May 13, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Mishra has been sitting on an indefinite strike since Wednesday and was advised hospitalisation be a team of doctors on Friday.
Sacked AAP MLA Kapil Mishra with his wife during his visit at Rajghat as he continues his hunger strike in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Axed Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, who is on an indefinite fast, has claimed his next “expose” will rattle the people of Delhi who “trusted the Aam Aadmi Party”.

On Friday, Mishra visited the Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, where he had made startling allegations of corruption against Kejriwal on Sunday. He broke down at the memorial.

He has been sitting on an indefinite strike since Wednesday and was advised hospitalisation be a team of doctors on Friday.

“His blood sugar level has dropped to 81 mg/dL and intravenous fluids need to be started immediately. His pulse is low. He is going into dehydration because of poor salt intake. We have thus advised hospitalisation,” said Dr Javed Salam of the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital who examined Mishra.

He is demanding that the AAP divulge details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.

“I am feeling very lonely, so paid a visit to the Raj Ghat. Tomorrow, I will visit a Hanuman temple. I will reveal the next batch of expose on Sunday. After that, the people of Delhi will receive a jolt, especially those who trusted the AAP,” he said.

His mother Annapurna, a former BJP mayor, wrote a letter to Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading “lies” that the BJP was behind her son’s stinging attacks on him and the AAP.

On Thursday, several AAP leaders had tweeted a picture in which Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Mishra were seen in one frame.

She claimed the picture was clicked at an event to felicitate AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ father and was attended by Kejriwal and all his ministers.

Tags: kapil mishra, arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

