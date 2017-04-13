Nation, Politics

Complaint filed against BJP leader for announcing Rs 11 lakh bounty on Mamata's head

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2017, 3:25 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2017, 3:38 am IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress counsellortoday lodged a police complaint against BJP youth wing leader

Yogesh Varshney for announcing a Rs 11 lakh bounty on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's head.

Manjushree Majumdar, Trinamool Congress counsellor of ward no 83 in the Kalighat area, where the Chief Minister resides, lodged a complaint with the Kalighat Police Station against Varshney, a senior officer of the Force said.

"We have received a complaint from the counsellor of ward no 83 against Varshney. We are looking into it," he said.

Varshney today offered a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for TMC chief Banerjee's head after the police in West Bengal used batons to disperse a rally raising slogans in praise of Lord Rama on Hanuman Jayanti.

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

