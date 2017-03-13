Nation, Politics

Pandora’s Box opens in Telangana Wakf Board

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CHAND AHMED
Published Mar 13, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 2:49 am IST
Repatriation of CEO sparks outcry from activists.
Wakf activist Ather Moin said'' As per the Act, there should be a fulltime CEO. Only the state government has the authority to appoint the CEO.”
Hyderabad: The sudden repatriation of the Wakf Board CEO has given rise to many questions — questions as to what was the urgency behind the shunting out of the CEO and putting in place an interim CEO, that too when there is no such provision in the Wakf Act.

Wakf activist Ather Moin said, “Under no circumstances does the Wakf Board has the power to impeach or repatriate the services of the CEO to his parent department and appoint an interim CEO. As per the Act, there should be a fulltime CEO. Only the state government has the authority to appoint the CEO.”

“It’s the responsibility of the CEO to prepare the agenda and send copies to the Board, at least seven days before any such meeting is to be held. The Wakf Act and even Wakf Rules do not permit Board members to suggest a proposal that’s beyond the ambit of the agenda presented before the Board meeting.”

Questioning the appointment of the members to the Board, Mr Moin said: “The CEO is not an employee of the Wakf Board; he is the monitoring representative. If a member walks out of the meeting, how can the Board take decisions?”
MBT leader Amjedullah Khan said: “The decision to remove the Wakf Board CEO was taken under political pressure. Some leaders want to save the present Wakf Board members who are facing vigilance and enforcement inquiries.” 

Tags: wakf board
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

